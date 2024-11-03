The title fight rolls on as Bagnaia defeats Martin in an all-timer at Sepang

A brawl at the start becomes a statement for the ages as one of the sport’s best ever battles sees #TheRematch roll on.

On Sunday, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) headed out to keep his World Championship hopes alive with a win at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, and he did just that. It was a sensational ride from the #1, who put the hammer down after a breathtaking battle with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in the opening laps that will go down in history as one of the best duels the sport has ever seen. From there it was a cat and mouse to the finish, with Bagnaia finding enough to keep Martin at bay and reduce the gap to 24 points by the flag. And remember, the maximum score per weekend is now 37…

Behind them, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) was able to grab the final spot on the podium in a crucial day for ‘The Beast’, who moved a step closer as he continues his fight for third position in the Championship against the very same Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) who crashed out from third after getting a box office seat for the duel at the front.

Once the lights went out, it was a good launch from Bagnaia but he was near side-by-side with Martin on the charge into Turn 1. However, a crash at Turn 2 involving Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) would bring out the red flag and reset the tense showdown once again before a lap was complete. Miller was taken for checks and deemed fit, Quartararo and Binder walked away, but the South African pulled in before the restart.

After that pique of adrenaline, the lights went out again, with Bagnaia making an incredible launch on take two, catapulting into the lead on the run to Turn 1. Martin was forced to slot into second, with Marc Marquez battling into the podium places on Lap 1. As soon as was possible at the head of the field though, it was GLOVES OFF. Martin made his first move on the opening lap, with Bagnaia instantly responding as the title fight kicked into another gear. Game on.

Bagnaia and Martin continued to lock horns, trading places and trading blows in the opening stages of a spectacular Malaysian GP. The tension was high as the lead continued to swap hands at every opportunity, with just inches separating them on the circuit. Paint was exchanged between the title rivals in the opening stages including one near bash on the straight, and with Marc Marquez watching on from behind in third place.

It was a true spectacle, with the two title contenders absolutely going at it… and still able to somehow pull a gap on those behind. By Lap 5 though, Bagnaia had made it stick and a small mistake from Martin saw a sliver of breathing space become the fastest lap from the #1 as he got the hammer down. Now it became a battle of a different kind.

Some more drama then hit near the front, and “What will Marc Marquez do?” got an earlier answer than the eight-time World Champion intended as he slid out, rejoining down the order. That left Bastianini in third as he’d pulled away from the group on the chase but not homed in on the front battle. Behind, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) was fending off Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) for P4, and Quartararo wasn’t far off them either.

And then. Ater it could have seemed a foregone conclusion at the front, the gap suddenly started to come down. From over two seconds it disappeared in a tenth here and a tenth there, with Bagnaia either struggling or teasing. Just as it got below 1.5s, however, the #89 made a crucial mistake at Turn 9 – dropping a further eight-tenths behind. The possibility had proven strong but Martin didn’t falter with the temptation as much as Bagnaia may have been hoping, forced to settle for second but seemingly content to do so as his points advantage remains sizeable.

At the front, Bagnaia didn’t falter either, crossing the line to win by 3.141s on a critical day in the 2024 MotoGP™ World Championship. The Italian’s victory sees #TheRematch to roll on after defeating Martin in Malaysia, and after the duo served up a true, true all-time great duel.

Bastianini made one error to halt what seemed like it could be a possible charge, wide at the final corner, but kept it on the road thereafter to take that third place. Behind, Alex Marquez claimed fourth, with the #73 continuing to defend from Acosta in the closing stages of the Grand Prix. 1.469s separated the duo at the line as Quartararo heroically finished inside the top six after a stunning ride from the Frenchman on the restart, taking his and Yamaha’s best GP result of the season so far. The #20 placed ahead of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ teammate Alex Rins as the #42 grabbed eighth.

The final spots on the top 10 spots were taken by Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) as Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LRC) bagged 11th. Marc Marquez charged to P12 after rejoining, ending a strong recovery ride with points as Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Morbidelli, and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) scored the final point on Sunday.



After Bagnaia was able to keep his title hopes in reach this weekend, it leaves everything to be decided at the finale! Make sure you keep up to date on motogp.com to find out the latest news regarding the final round of the season. We can guarantee two things: it will be a show like nothing else on earth… and it will be a show with purpose as we continue #RacingForValencia.

