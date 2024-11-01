2024 BSB Champion to headline BSB Day at Motorcycle Live

The freshly-crowned 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Champion, Kyle Ryde, will attend the highly anticipated Motorcycle Live at the NEC, Birmingham, on Sunday 17th November – alongside a stellar lineup of BSB racers and faces from the paddock. Dubbed the final round of the BSB calendar, BSB Day at MCL24 concludes an epic season. At the ‘reunion’ all the riders will be able to share the latest gossip and season rundown, in advance of some 2025 season announcements.

Last year’s BSB Champion and 2024 runner-up, Tommy Bridewell will also be in attendance as well as: 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy, 2024 British Superbike Pathway Champion Lewis Rollo, 2024 GP2 Champion Owen Jenner, Pirelli National Sportbike Champion Richard Cooper, R&G British Talent Cup Champion Lucas Brown and Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Champion Kalvin Kelly.

And the names don’t stop there. Expect to see Glenn Irwin, Leon Haslam, Danny Kent, Lee Jackson, Charlie Nesbitt, Max Cook, Storm Stacey, Fraser Rogers, Luke Hedger, Joe Talbot, Ben Currie and many more.

2022 British Superbike Champion Bradley Ray, who will be returning to the BSB Championship next season, will also be back at the show.

Running every day of the show in an exciting new addition, MCL24 will feature the ‘BSB RiDE Sim Racing Challenge’, an immersive race simulation allowing visitors to set their fastest time around Donington Park for the chance to win money-can’t–buy-prizes – including two VIP tickets courtesy of Pata Prometeon Yamaha World Superbike Team for 1st place, a pair of BSB weekend paddock passes with a grid walk and BMW Safety car lap for 2nd place, and a pair of BSB weekend tickets to a round of choice for third place.

This unique experience will give fans the thrill of high-speed racing as they tackle the Donington track, aboard one of six superbikes mounted on advanced Moto-Trainer racing simulators (also used by professional racers for training). With multiple races a day – visitors can race against each other in the UK’s first-ever simulator race grid.

MCL24 is a celebration of everything to love about motorcycling, AMPLIFIED with a festival vibe that brings together the best of bikes, music and food. Don’t miss the ultimate day out!

