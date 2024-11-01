RGNT Launches TURBO: The Future of Electric Motorcycles for the Urban Commuter

RGNT, a leader in premium electric motorcycles, is thrilled to introduce the TURBO, an all-new, powerful, and fast-charging electric motorcycle designed for the urban commuter.

Offering exhilarating performance at an accessible price point, the TURBO revolutionizes electric motorcycles by blending innovative technology with a nostalgic design inspired by the sharp lines and bold aesthetics of the 1980s.

With an entry price of €9,995, the TURBO is engineered for ease and accessibility, allowing riders in main markets to use it on a car license (A1), in alignment with regulatory guidelines and the straightforward learning curve of electric motorcycles. Riders simply press a button and are ready to go, making the TURBO ideal for new and experienced riders alike.

“The TURBO embodies RGNT’s spirit of timeless design and accessible quality,” says Jonathan Åström, founder and CEO of RGNT. “Inspired by iconic early-80s vehicles like the SAAB Turbo, this new generation opens the door to a broader audience. It’s built for Average Joes who appreciate high-quality, timeless design in a machine that’s powerful, easy to handle, and, above all, fun to ride.”

Continuing RGNT’s tradition of blending retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, the TURBO introduces a fresh design while retaining beloved elements from previous models, including the No1 Classic and No1 Scrambler—homages to the 60s and 70s. Available in two striking colorways, Purple Rain and Thunder Black, the TURBO begins deliveries in Spring 2025.

The TURBO marks RGNT’s commitment to offering premium, eco-friendly motorcycles that are both accessible and exhilarating, ensuring a sustainable future of urban transport without compromising on style or performance.

Specifications*:

Top speed: 120 km/h Turbo power: 46kW

Charging time 20-80%: 1.5 h Mixed range: 150 KM

0-100 in 4 sec License: A1

Available from March 2025 Colors: Black thunder, purple rain Retail price: from €9,995

About RGNT Motorcycles:

RGNT is a Swedish electric motorcycle brand redefining urban mobility with innovative, sustainable, and stylish electric bikes. Built with a passion for quality and design, RGNT motorcycles combine classic inspiration with future-forward technology for a new generation of riders.