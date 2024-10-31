Mv Agusta F3 Competizione

The F3 Competizione is born from MV Agusta’s desire to redefine the standard of the Supersport segment.

Based on the technical and stylistic foundations of the already extraordinary F3 RR, an absolute reference in terms of dynamic performance on both road and track, MV Agusta presents the most exclusive and adrenaline-fueled of mid-sized motorcycles. Extreme attention to detail, combined with components and materials aimed at pure performance, come together in the F3 Competizione, delivering an unparalleled synthesis of form and function. Its sculptural beauty, typical of every MV Agusta, creates a truly unique motorcycle. Like every MV Agusta, the F3 Competizione will be entirely handcrafted in the Varese factory, piece by piece, with only 300 numbered units produced over the course of 2025. This new model pays tribute to the concept of competition, finding its charm in the combination of lightness, power, and elegance. The F3 Competizione can be described as the most elite Supersport, a celebration of sportiness, aesthetic refinement, and technical excellence.

CHASSIS

What sets the F3 Competizione apart from the already excellent RR version is primarily the chassis, which has been made even more effective and refined thanks to collaboration with Öhlins. The fork is the renowned NIX30 upside-down model with 43mm TiN-coated stanchions, providing significant contribution to handling dynamics thanks to its efficiency and wide range of adjustments. The fork is fully adjustable in all hydraulic (compression and rebound) and mechanical (spring preload) settings, with both adjusters located at the top of the fork (the left leg works in compression, the right in rebound), allowing the rider to fine-tune the setup for both road and track riding. Equally impressive is the Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber, featuring dual-tube technology and an external piggyback reservoir. It too is fully adjustable (compression and rebound) via easy-to-use external adjusters. This component is crucial for enhancing the rear suspension’s performance, which operates on the aluminium single-sided swingarm. Completing the prestigious Öhlins package is the 19-position adjustable steering damper, ensuring absolute stability on both the road and the racetrack. The Öhlins suspension package reduces weight by 1 kg compared to the standard F3 RR suspension. At the core of the design is the steel tubular trellis frame, integrated with aluminium side plates. An additional dynamic and aesthetic upgrade is provided by the carbon wheels, specifically developed for the F3 Competizione, which reduce unsprung mass and weight by 3 kg compared to the aluminium wheels of the F3 RR. These changes profoundly affect the bike’s handling and agility in quick direction changes, while also adding a touch of aesthetic prestige with their matte-finished exposed carbon, transforming them into functional works of art. The Brembo braking system includes 320 mm diameter front discs with floating calipers paired with Brembo Stylema monobloc radial-mount calipers. The rear brake features a 220 mm diameter disc. To further improve the already excellent power-to-weight ratio, MV Agusta’s R&D department has left no stone unturned: for example, the standard battery has been replaced with a lithium-ion version, saving an additional 3 kg in weight.

ENGINE

The F3 Competizione reaches a power output of 160 hp at 13,500 rpm, thanks to a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system specifically developed for this model. The use of titanium and carbon for the protective cover allows for a further 3 kg weight reduction. At the heart of the F3 Competizione is MV Agusta’s iconic 798 cc 3-cylinder engine, equipped with titanium valves — 31.8 mm intake, 26.7 mm exhaust — allowing for high-revving performance, with the limiter set at 13,500 rpm. The overall weight reduction is 14 kg compared to the RR version, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 0.9 hp/kg. The engine meets Eur5+ homologation standards, and the motorcycle comes in standard configuration with a road-legal exhaust. The new 9-disk MV Agusta assist and slipper clutch offers better performance both on track and on the road, and it reduces the effort needed for the rider to pull the lever by 50%. This, combined with the MV Agusta Electronically Assisted Shift, for both upshifts and downshifts, translates in an even smoother and precise riding experience.

AERODYNAMICS

The F3 Competizione incorporates the advanced aerodynamic setup of the F3 RR, featuring specific elements aimed at delivering unmatched performance in its class. The aerodynamics, perfectly integrated into the fairing, are made of forged carbon and can generate 8 kg of downforce at the front at 240 km/h. The aerodynamic package includes a smoked racing windscreen, carbon fibre fairing sides, and a front fender designed to optimize airflow for both brake cooling and engine temperature control. The goal is to maintain the excellent drag coefficient (Cx) of the F3 while counterbalancing the added drag from the aerodynamic features. All aerodynamic components are made of carbon fibre with the artisanal craftsmanship that has always distinguished MV Agusta.

ELECTRONICS

The F3 Competizione is equipped with a new ECU paired with a 6-axis IMU, four Riding Modes (Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom), managing numerous controls based on multiple parameters related to spatial position and engine operation, while traction control has 8 levels: 2 for Rain, 3 for Road, and 3 for Track. The ride-by-wire throttle features a negative stroke for easier and more precise control, eliminating the on-off effect and allowing for the smooth disengagement of the standard Cruise Control. The dashboard is a 5.5” full-color TFT display, ideal for interacting with the MV Ride app, which allows riders to record and share their routes, customize the bike’s setup from their smartphone, and activate turn-by-turn navigation. The electronic package is completed by ABS with two operating modes (Sport and Race), featuring a cornering function for enhanced safety even when leaning. In Sport mode, ABS is active on both the front and rear wheels, with the cornering and Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation (RLM) functions enabled. In Race mode, ABS is active only on the front, cornering is disabled, and the RLM function is adjusted to be less intrusive. ABS can only be fully disabled when the bike is equipped with the dedicated Akrapovic exhaust mapping and is used solely on the track. The F3 Competizione is also equipped with Launch Control, which, when paired with the Front Lift Control (FLC) system, enables 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in under 3 seconds. The FLC system manages the front wheel height during wheelies to provide maximum acceleration with maximum safety and precision.

DESIGN

As with every MV Agusta, the attention to design and detail is paramount. The MV Agusta Centro Stile drew clear inspiration from the F4 Claudio for the F3 Competizione, choosing colors like Satin Metallic Carbon Black, Satin Intense Silver, and Gold, and making extensive use of exposed carbon fibre. The saddle is upholstered in Alcantara, offering both refinement and ideal grip and ergonomics during riding. A standout aesthetic feature is the gold finish on certain components, particularly the front brake disc flanges and the rear sprocket. A further touch of exclusivity is the numbered plaque (XXX/300) placed on the new CNC-machined steering yoke. The 300 units of the F3 Competizione are destined for a discerning clientele of sophisticated motorcyclists, aesthetes, and connoisseurs of technology and technique, capable of appreciating the stylistic refinement that characterizes every MV Agusta.

DEDICATED KIT

The racing kit, indispensable for a limited edition MV Agusta like the F3 Competizione, is as rich as it is ideal for track use:

Full Akrapovic titanium exhaust system (not homologated);

Carbon fibre cover for the exhaust terminal;

CNC-machined fuel cap;

Lightweight fibreglass seat cover;

Dedicated bike cover;

Certificate of authenticity for each of the 300 units.

