Shark Launches Its ‘back To Track’ Collection

The latest ‘Back to Track’ collection from premium helmet brand SHARK introduces new colours for the Skwal i3, D-Skwal 3, and Ridill 2 helmets and makes the FIM-homologated Aeron GP to customers for the first time.

Aeron GP

The Aeron GP set a new benchmark of performance, being the first helmet in the world to adapt to the racer’s position thanks to cutting-edge, patented technology: the Adaptive Aero System, A2S. Worn by SHARK-supported riders across racing championships across the globe, the Aeron GP FIM-homologated racing helmet is available for customers to purchase.

The top-of-the-range model is available in a carbon skin version, presented in a deluxe premium package with an RRP of £999.99.

Featuring the next generation of carbon on view and aramid (COVA) shell, the new composition provides excellent shock absorption thanks to its structure and thermosetting resin. The Optical Class 1 anti-fog and anti-scratch visor has SHARK’s four anchor points and Quick Release Visor System.



Skwal i3 – Zarco GP De France

The innovative Skwal i3, with active brake lights, is now available in the Zarco GP De France replica with an RRP of £349.99.

The line found on the helmet design has taken inspiration from the precise movements of the tyres on the track, while the intertwined patterns symbolise a rider’s thoughts before a race.

Equipped with integrated LEDs, the Skwal i3 is the first helmet to offer intelligent visibility without Bluetooth or wires. Its advanced LED system features active brake lights as standard, powered by an inbuilt triaxial accelerometer that activates the red LEDs on the rear when braking.



D-Skwal 3 – Firstlap

Inspired by the world of racing, SHARK introduces the Firstlap graphic for the D-Skwal 3, a version of the Skwal i3 without the LED lights. This sleek design embodies the essence of racing with dynamic, fluid lines that push forward like a race bike at full acceleration. It has an RRP of £229.99.

The third-generation D-Skwal helmet combines an aggressive new look with state-of-the-art features. Made from a high-impact LEXAN™ polycarbonate shell and available in two sizes, it includes SHARK’s patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system for easy detachment of the Optical Class 1 anti-scratch visor with Pinlock® 70.

The Firstlap graphic is available in two colour options: Red/Black/White and Blue/Black/White.



Ridill 2 – Raging Beast

The all-new Raging Beast graphic for the entry-level Ridill 2 helmet from SHARK represents raw energy and an unrelenting thirst for victory. Drawing inspiration from the moment a top racer unleashes the competitive beast within, this vibrant design inspires riders to push their limits. Arriving in UK dealers soon, customers can purchase the new design for £179.99.

The Ridill 2 offers riders the chance to access SHARK’s expertise at an entry-level price. Made from a high-impact LEXAN™ polycarbonate shell, it features SHARK’s patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system, allowing the Optical Class 1 anti-scratch visor to be easily removed and refitted. The visor is also Pinlock® 70 compatible (not included) and includes new tension adjustment pins and a visor locking system with an air inlet position.

For more information, see the full lineup from SHARK or to find your local authorised SHARK stockist, visit www.nevis.uk.com.