New V2 engine: the lightest Ducati twin-cylinder

Ducati continues to believe in and invest in the 90° V-twin, the engine that has characterised some of the most iconic bikes from the Bologna-based manufacturer, and which has achieved more than 400 victories and 1000 podiums in the championships reserved for production-derived bikes.

The new V2 engine is the lightest twin-cylinder produced by Ducati, and renews the tradition that began with the Pantah and continued with the Desmodue, Desmoquattro, Testastretta and Superquadro. A V2 designed to offer maximum riding enjoyment, thanks to a torque-rich power delivery at all revs and sportbike engine performance at high revs.

With this new engine, Ducati confirms its commitment to development, which has taken shape with the introduction of four completely new engines in just seven years, from the Desmosedici Stradale to the Superquadro Mono, from the V4 Granturismo to this new V2. Engines defined by choosing the most suitable technical solutions depending on the intended use.

This new twin-cylinder is homologated according to the Euro5+ standard, has a displacement of 890 cc, is equipped with the IVT (Intake Variable Timing) variable valve timing system, aluminium liners, and weighs just 54.4 kg, setting new benchmarks for lightness in the Ducati range (-9.4 kg compared to the Superquadro 955, -5.9 kg compared to the Testastretta Evoluzione, -5.8 kg compared to the Scrambler Desmodue). The spring valve timing system, introduced with the V4 Granturismo, and confirmed on the new V2, allowed the definition of an engine that puts the emphasis on regularity at low revs and economy of maintenance. The valve clearance is checked every 30,000 km, confirming reference intervals for the category. Modern and efficient architecture to guarantee performance and lightness

The 90° V2 layout defines a slim engine, with great personality in its tone and power delivery, deeply linked to the Ducati tradition. Furthermore, the 90° V designed by the cylinders determines a natural balancing of the first order forces, without the need to resort to a countershaft to eliminate vibrations.

All for the greatest possible riding pleasure. Finally, the cylinders are rotated backwards, with an angle of 20° between the horizontal cylinder and the relative plane, to optimise weight distribution.

The typical versatility of Ducati twin-cylinders is one of the qualities of the new V2, which adapts perfectly to various motorcycles in the range due to its compactness and the performance it is able to offer. This is also thanks to the decision to define two different configurations, characterised by different power values ​​(120 or 115 hp at 10,750 rpm) and corresponding deliveries. The bore and stroke measurements are 96 x 61.5 mm, which determines a bore/stroke ratio of 1.56. They represent an intermediate choice compared to the Testastretta and Superquadro engines, and allow the engine to deliver higher maximum power values ​​than the former, with a torque curve that is more favourable for road use than the latter. The maximum torque value is 93.3 Nm, or 92.1 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The limiter, in fifth and sixth gear, is set at 11,350 rpm.

On the sportier 120 hp version, by adopting the racing exhaust for track use, maximum power increases to 126 hp (+6 hp) at 10,000 rpm and torque to 98 Nm (+5 Nm) at 8,250 rpm, with a weight saving of 4.5 kg.

The 115 hp version is equipped with a more powerful alternator, to properly manage even the heaviest electrical loads. The connecting rod and flywheel are reinforced to tackle even the most challenging adventures and offer a smoother response in relaxed riding. The resulting increase in the moment of inertia, equal to 12%, in fact determines a greater smoothness of operation at low revs in the face of an increase in engine mass equal to 0.51 kg. The gear ratio, on this version, is characterised by a shorter ratio for the first and second gears to improve starting on steep slopes, especially in full load conditions.

Variable timing control

Thanks to the IVT (Intake Variable Timing) system, the new Ducati twin-cylinder guarantees a very linear torque delivery even at low revs, with a prompt and enjoyable throttle response, and sportbike engine performance at high revs. This is because the IVT system continuously varies the timing of the intake valve control over a 52° arc thanks to the adoption of a phase variator applied to the end of the camshaft. In this way it is possible to define the best overlap based on engine rotation speed and throttle opening, obtaining a smooth and sustained power delivery curve even at low and medium revs, combined with brilliant performance at high revs. More than 70% of the maximum torque is in fact already available at 3,000 rpm, and between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm the torque value never drops below 80%.

To optimise engine performance, the intake valve opening finger rockers have DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) treatment, as on the Desmosedici MotoGP. The distribution control is by chain, while the valve recall occurs via a spring control. The intake valve stems are hollow, for greater efficiency of the distribution system thanks to a 5% weight saving. The valves are chrome-plated.

Power feed is entrusted to a 52 mm diameter circular throttle body, with a sub-throttle injector controlled by a ride-by-wire system capable of offering four different Power Modes to adapt the delivery to different riding situations and the intended use of the engine. The system is able to vary the torque saturation gear by gear thanks to dedicated maps, thus offering the most suitable throttle response for each gear.

The knock sensor, present in both versions, allows the engine to operate without compromising reliability if high-octane fuel is not available. In this way, it is possible to travel with peace of mind even in countries where it might be more difficult to find high-quality petrol.

The new V2 is equipped with an intake bypass circuit. A duct connects the airbox and the intake ducts of the two cylinders near the intake valve, improving the air/fuel mix for greater fuel efficiency. In this way, the engine is more efficient in combustion, reducing fuel consumption and harmful emissions, and increasing the regularity of power delivery.

The engine crankcases, obtained by die casting, are shaped in such a way as to incorporate the water chamber around the cylinder liners. Like the Superquadro engine, the new V2 is equipped with aluminium liners, inserted into the housing holes of the crankcase during the initial assembly phases. This design allows the head to be fixed directly on the crankcase, combining the need for rigidity of the engine structure with a significant advantage in terms of its dimensional compactness. The liners, with their thin walls, also make effective heat exchange possible with the coolant flowing along the walls.

The new V2 allows the definition of more compact motorcycles thanks to particularly small dimensions due to the water pump positioned on the head of the front cylinder. This solution minimises the exposed rubber tubing of the cooling circuit, improving the appearance of bikes where the engine is left exposed.

For the same reasons, the new twin-cylinder is equipped with a water/oil heat exchanger positioned inside the V of the cylinders, which allows for the elimination of the oil cooler. This technical solution reduces size and weight, and improves the aesthetic impact of the engine.

As on the new Panigale V4, the gearbox is equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0. The second-generation DQS uses a strategy based solely on the gear sensor, thus allowing for the use of a pedal command without microswitches. This solution offers the rider a more direct feeling, with a reduced travel and without that “rubbery” sensation typical of traditional quickshifters, making it easier to find neutral. The 8-disc slipper clutch, derived from the most recent version used by the Testastretta 11°, mitigates the retrograde torque with the throttle closed and when downshifting, improving the stability of the bike during more decisive braking phases.

The new V2 will also be available in a reduced-power version on bikes intended for A2 license holders.

The tech video for the new Ducati V2 engine

#Ducati #DucatiWorldPremière2025

Main technical data of the V2

890 cc 90° V-twin engine

Weight 54.4 kg (-9 kg vs. Superquadro 955, -5.89 kg vs. Testastretta Evoluzione, -5.82 kg vs. Desmodue Scrambler)

Chain-driven distribution with double overhead camshaft, IVT variable valve timing on the intake, 4 valves per cylinder. 38.2 mm hollow-stem intake valves, 30.5 mm exhaust valves.

Bore x stroke 96 x 61.5 mm

Compression ratio 13.1±0,5:1

Maximum power 88 kW (120 hp) at 10,750 rpm – 126 hp with racing exhaust and maximum torque 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm

Version with more powerful alternator and shortened ratios for the first two gears, maximum power 85 kW (115.6 hp) at 10,750 rpm and maximum torque of 92.1 Nm at 8,250 rpm

Aluminium cylinder liner

Euro 5+ homologation

Multi-disc wet clutch, servo-assisted and with anti-hopping function

Semi-dry sump lubrication with pressure pump and scavenge pump

Power feed with 52 mm diameter throttle body

Six-speed gearbox with the option of fitting the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 3.0

Oil change scheduled at 15,000 km

Check and eventual valve clearance adjustment scheduled at 30,000 km

CO² emissions (WMTC): 120 g/km

