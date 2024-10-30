BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 R and BMW S 1000 R

The new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 R, and BMW S 1000 R: The superbikes and hyper naked bikes are set to enter the upcoming season with even more dynamism.



Both the superbikes M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR, as well as the emotional hyper naked bikes

M 1000 R and S 1000 R, have been technically and visually updated and come with expanded standard features for the upcoming motorcycle season. Common changes include the Euro 5+ homologation of the engines and the inclusion of the M short-stroke throttle with a reduced rotation angle.

BMW M 1000 RR: Drastically Increased Performance through More Power, Enhanced Downforce, and Steering Angle Sensor Technology.

The new M 1000 RR – abbreviated as M RR – benefits from a significant power increase of the inline-four engine by 4 kW (6 hp) to 160 kW (218 hp) thanks to an extensive package of measures.

Additionally, it features optimized aerodynamics through a newly designed front fairing. The newly constructed M Winglets 3.0, with drastically increased downforce, support even faster lap times on the racetrack. Furthermore, the Flex Frame has been further developed and now includes a new engine mount on the left side.

BMW Motorrad has also made improvements to the control systems. The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) now features the new Slide Control function thanks to steering angle sensor technology. This has resulted in a new subdivision of the DTC into Slip Control and Slide Control. The introduction of steering angle sensor technology has also led to the new Brake Slide Assist function of the BMW Race ABS Pro. Combined with the M short-stroke throttle, this results in significantly increased performance and control.

As before, the new M RR is offered in two versions: the M 1000 RR base variant in the primary color Lightwhite uni and the M 1000 RR M Competition in the primary color Blackstorm metallic, each combined with graphics in M colors.

BMW S 1000 RR: Even higher track performance and significantly enhanced standard features.

The S 1000 RR – abbreviated as Double-R – has been significantly refined, especially for track use. The M short-stroke throttle allows the S 1000 RR to respond even more directly to every command at the throttle, new winglets provide increased downforce, a new front wheel cover with integrated brake ducts improves brake cooling, and new fairing side panels offer a more striking design.

Additionally, the standard features of the Double-R have been significantly enhanced. The Pro riding modes are now standard, including additional “Race Pro” modes, two more combinations of throttle response and engine torque, as well as the Engine Brake and Hill Start Control Pro functions, five-level adjustable ABS in the “Race Pro” modes, and the ABS setting “Slick.” The Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) is also a new standard feature.

The new S 1000 RR is offered in three attractive color schemes: the base variant in Blackstorm metallic, the Sport model variant in Bluestone metallic with matte graphic applications, and the M Motorsport variant in Lightwhite uni/M Motorsport in combination with the M package.

BMW M 1000 R: Refinement for the M Hyper Naked Bike.

For the upcoming season, the M 1000 R – abbreviated as M R – has received a more dynamic design with the new dual-flow LED headlight derived from the RR models and the M logo in the air intake between the headlights.

The new M 1000 R is available as a base variant in the color scheme Lightwhite uni/M Motorsport and in the new color White Aluminium metallic matt. In the M Competition equipment variant, this paint is also available alongside the color scheme Blackstorm metallic/M Motorsport.

In all color schemes, the rear frame and swingarm of the new model year are in Platinum Grey metallic. The winglets are finished in black textured paint, and the covers for the clutch and generator are also coated in black.

The traction control DTC has also been revised. The control strategy has been derived from the RR models and, in combination with the M short-stroke throttle, brings a noticeable improvement, especially in Race mode for track days.

An expanded range of Original BMW Motorrad accessories and special equipment completes the scope of changes.

BMW S 1000 R: Hyper Naked Bike with increased power and enhanced standard features.

The hyper naked bike S 1000 R – abbreviated as Single-R – now starts with an even more powerful inline-four engine, offering 125 kW (170 hp). A shorter final drive ratio enhances sprint performance. The optimized standard Shift Assistant Pro supports even smoother gear changes. Combined with the new M short-stroke throttle, this results in a significantly more dynamic setup and noticeably better acceleration in all situations. Additionally, the traction control DTC of the S 1000 R benefits from the revisions made to the DTC from the M 1000 R, further enhancing its performance.

The new Single-R also receives the new dual-flow LED headlight derived from the RR models, providing a more striking appearance. The expanded standard features of the

S 1000 R include the engine drag torque control (MSR) with configurable “Engine Brake,” a short license plate holder, a USB-C charging socket under the seat, and the intelligent emergency call E-Call.

The new Single-R is offered in three attractive color schemes: the base variant in Blackstorm metallic, the Sport model variant in Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow, and in combination with the M package in Lightwhite uni/M Motorsport.

Overview of all new standard features:

BMW M 1000 RR

218 hp (+6 hp)

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards

Engine overhaul: Cylinder head with new port design, new combustion chamber shape, full-shaft titanium valves with new tulip and seat geometry on intake and exhaust sides, and new engine mount

Titanium exhaust system with modified cylinder head flanges, oval header inlets, and modified pre-silencer

M short-stroke throttle (58-degree rotation angle)

Frame with new engine mount on the left and modified flex in the steering head area

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with new Slide Control function via steering angle sensor for acceleration drifts

ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist function via steering angle sensor for braking drifts and ABS Pro setting “Slick”

New M Winglets 3.0 made of CFK

New fairing design

Fairing, front wheel cover, and engine spoiler now made of plastic

Removal of M Aero Wheel Covers

BMW S 1000 RR

New winglets

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards

Pro riding modes as standard

M short-stroke throttle (58-degree rotation angle)

Side fairings in new design

New front wheel cover with brake ducts

BMW M 1000 R

Dual-flow LED headlight

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards

M short-stroke throttle (58-degree rotation angle)

Winglets in black textured paint

Clutch/generator covers in black

Rear frame and swingarm in Platinum Grey

BMW S 1000 R

Dual-flow LED headlight

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards

170 hp (+5 hp)

M short-stroke throttle (58-degree rotation angle)

Engine drag torque control (MSR)

Optimized Shift Assistant

Shorter final drive ratio

USB-C charging socket under the seat

Short license plate holder

Intelligent emergency call E-Call

Prices for the UK:

M 1000 RR – £32,850

Market Launch expected: April 2025

S 1000 RR – £17,990

S 1000 RR Sport – £19,310

Market Launch expected: January 2025

M 1000 R – £19,990

Market Launch expected: March 2025

S 1000 R – £13,760

S 1000 R Sport – £15,675

Market Launch expected: March 2025

Note: The S 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and S 1000 R will be on display at this year’s Motorcycle Live.

