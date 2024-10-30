New Z900 Delivers A Feast For The Senses

Inheriting the exciting and rider-friendly concept of its predecessors, the new Z900 benefits from chassis and engine updates that contribute to even greater street-riding fun.

An enhanced electronic rider support package includes IMU feedback and Kawasaki’s latest dual-direction KQS (operating from as low as 1500rpm), plus when it’s time to get from point A to point B, ride-enhancing features like electronic cruise control and Kawasaki’s first “turn-by-turn” navigation system help ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey.

Kawasaki could be forgiven for resting on their laurels in respect of the Z900, but in fact the energy expended by the Akashi factory for 2025 is considerable. A ramped up sugomi * design catches the eye with sharp, edgy styling that makes effective use of metal parts as it hints at the sharp performance within.

In terms of motive power, the powerful 948 cm3 liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four engine has a quick-revving character and a stronger mid-range hit allied to precise control from the new electronic throttle valves while Kawasaki’s highly sophisticated electronic management systems feature an IMU to oversee a variety of functions. And to slow the go show, the new front brakes now feature radial-mount 4-piston calipers offering a linear brake touch through the new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

A major part of a sharper-looking innovative front end is the new precise and compact headlights, plus an advanced LED taillight. New brushed aluminium side shrouds and other accents give the Z900 a high-quality, metallic look while the new, more comfortable seat is flatter to allow the rider to shift around easily and maintain attention on the large 5” all-digital TFT colour instrumentation, plus the convenience of electronic cruise control as standard.

In a Kawasaki first, turn-by-turn navigation can be displayed on the instrument panel, allowing the rider to see where the next turn should be made, while compatibility with Rideology the App allows the rider to control various functions by voice command**.

That is not all though. In fact, the list of new features on the 2025 stretches into the distance and includes updated camshaft profiles contributing to improved fuel economy plus increased torque at lower rpm and new ECU settings aiding a 16% potential increase in fuel economy plus reduced CO2 emissions over the previous model. Kawasaki’s KTRC traction control also features as well as selectable power modes and integrated riding modes.

For the rider, the front seat shape has been updated with thicker urethane and two seat heights are possible*** via the ERGO-FIT High seat at 830mm and an alternative ERGO-FIT Low seat at 810mm. And forward of the seated rider, the aluminium fat-type handlebar offers an improved rigidity and creates a sense of pride and purpose.

Sugomi is not just about the face of the new Z900. The advanced LED taillight features a light guiding design creating a cutting-edge, 3D appearance while practically, a cockpit area USB Type-C outlet (standard equipment on the SE model) offers a discreet and convenient charging point.

In addition to the standard Z900, the Special Edition (SE) model features higher-grade suspension (including an Öhlins rear shock), Brembo front brake components, and special colour and graphics.

Z fans across Europe have been hungry for a new iteration – so let the feast begin!

The Z900 will be available from March with prices TBC.

Z900 Colours:

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony

MetallicCarbon Gray/Metallic Phantom Silver/Candy Persimmon Red

MetallicMoondust Gray/Metallic Spark Black/Candy Lime Green

Z900 SE Colour:

MetallicMatte Graphite Gray/Ebony/Metallic Graphite Gray

* Sugomi describes core performance and styling elements found in Kawasaki’s Z Supernaked models.

**Voice command and navigation functions will be available only to users who have a licence. Support for these functions varies depending on the country

***The standard seat height in Europe is 830mm

