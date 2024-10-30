Moto3: Alonso eyes lucky number 13 as P2 battle heats up

We’re running out – or maybe have run out? – of superlatives to describe David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) in 2024.

The World Champion, for a record-breaking 12th time this season, collected 25 points to officially perch himself above the rest when it comes to lightweight class campaigns. So, the question is: will Sepang spring lucky number 13 for the Colombian?

One rider craving a return to winning ways will be 2023’s Moto3™ Malaysian GP winner, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). The Dutchman nicked a podium off the unlucky Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) coming out of the final corner in Thailand to reel in P12 finisher Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) in the overall runners-up chase. With two races to contest, Veijer sits 11 points behind the Spaniard, while Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) – having claimed P4 in Buriram – is 32 points behind Holgado.

It’s between those trio for P2 as we head to Sepang, but will it be a three-way fight in Valencia? That remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) still has an outside chance at beating Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) to the Rookie of the Year honours after the Italian bagged P3 in Thailand, while the Spaniard suffered a DNF in a crash that also took teammate Adrian Fernandez out of the podium reckoning. 31 points split the pair, so Lunetta will need to get to 25 or below if he fancies a chance of pinching that accolade in Valencia.

A 13th win, a battle for P2, Rookie of the Year honours and a bucket load of podium-hungry riders means we have another fascinating Moto3™ weekend coming up in Malaysia.

