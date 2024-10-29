Royal Automobile Club’s Simms Medal awarded to Maeving for its innovative electric motorbikes designed and built in Britain.

Today an all-new electric motorcycle conceived and created in Britain received a prestigious award for ‘an outstanding contribution to motoring innovation’ by the Royal Automobile Club, in a special ceremony.

The Simms Medal, named after the Club’s founder, was presented to Seb Inglis-Jones, who co-founded Maeving in 2018 with Will Stirrup to open a new era for the British motorcycle industry.

In the year the two friends founded their business, just 297 electric motorbikes were sold in the UK, while over 20m of them found buyers in China. However, the partners’ plan to import and sell Chinese-made models for the British market was soon parked when they decided the quality wasn’t good enough, and that removable batteries were key for ease of use in town and beyond.

In 2023 Maeving launched its first models, the RM1 and RM1S and the initial batch sold out within hours. It immediately became the best-seller in its sector. Following the tradition of legendary motorcycle names including Triumph, Norton and BSA, Maeving opened its factory in the West Midlands, in Coventry, and in doing so became Britain’s first electric motorcycle manufacturer.

Inglis-Jones and Stirrup met and bonded at Durham University and decided that one day they would open a business together. But the idea for an electric motorbike only came when Inglis-Jones bought one for his daily commute.

“We questioned why electric motorbikes lagged in sales and identified the single most important factor: removable batteries,” said Inglis-Jones. “So our innovation addresses the primary barrier to electric adoption – insufficient charging infrastructure – by allowing riders to power up from any standard socket.

“This approach contrasted with what major Western manufacturers were doing: designing heavy, high-powered models that served as alternatives to popular internal combustion-engined motorcycles, but often struggled with reliance on inadequate charging infrastructure.”

A deep and shared respect for the planet was another reason why the two gave up their jobs in the corporate world to found Maeving, and since then they have recruited what Inglis-Jones calls “one of the most talent-dense engineering teams in the world, with over 200 years of combined industry experience”, to help them. The team includes Graeme Gilbert, former Head of Product at Triumph.

“This idea stemmed from the notable discrepancy in electric two-wheeler sales between the East and West,” Will Stirrup added. “The level of experience and expertise in the Midlands is unparalleled. Harnessing this has made Maeving’s motorcycles the embodiment of craftsmanship and innovation.

“The whole Maeving team is thrilled that the Royal Automobile Club recognises our vision with the Simms Medal.”

Maeving joins a rollcall of British talent to have received the Simms Medal, which is presented only in years when the judges feel there is a worthy winner. This has included McMurtry Automotive, Williams Advanced Engineering, Riversimple and the Ariel Motor Company, as well as individuals such as Richard Parry-Jones CBE and Dr Rob Lewis OBE. A full list of previous winners is given below.

Ben Cussons, Chairman of the judges on the Royal Automobile Club Technical Committee (which awards the Simms Medal alongside the Dewar Trophy) said:

“Maeving’s achievement in designing and building an attractive and innovative electric motorcycle in the UK is a project that Frederick Simms would have been proud of. The business exudes the passion of its founders but has the financial backing and commercial nous that will help it achieve its ambitious aims.”