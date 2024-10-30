Wednesday, October 30, 2024
NEW LS2 4-Season Travel Pants

Industry News
1 min.read

New Ls2 4-season Travel PantsAA-rated, four-season adventure touring trousers, designed for all-weather comfort

New to LS2’s apparel range, Travel Pants – as the name suggests – are made with adventure and touring riders in mind, and come with everything needed to tackle a trip in comfort and safety.

AA-rated for safety, they’re made from a durable 600D Oxford fabric, with Ripstop panels and CE Level 1 hip and knee protectors.

Stretch fabric at the back of the waist and crotch allows plenty of ‘breathing space’ for riders of all shapes, while stretch panels at the knees aid flexibility. For additional comfort and protection, the knee armour can be adjusted to three different positions.

The fixed membrane is rated 8000 mm H2O waterproof and 5000g/m2/24hrs breathable, to deal with downpours, whilst still allowing perspiration to escape.

A thermal liner adds extra insulation when the temperature drops, and can easily be taken out when riding through warmer climates. Zipped vents on the legs can also be opened to allow airflow when needed.

An integrated YKK zip allows attachment to an LS2 jacket, providing a complete, secure setup. Adjustable straps on each calf can be cinched around boots for extra comfort and security.

New Ls2 4-season Travel Pants
LS2 Travel Pant for Women

Practical features like large waterproof pockets, a two-way ankle zipper for easy access, and a non-slip seat patch help make life on the road much easier too.

In addition to specific men’s and women’s versions, in a choice of Short, Regular and Long leg, the men’s pants also come in Comfort sizes, where the waist is 28cm (11 inches) larger than regular trousers. This makes them a much better fit for bigger riders, with legs that are the correct length and armour that sits in the right places.

  • Men’s Short, Regular and Long S-5XL
  • Men’s Comfort L-5XL
  • Women’s Short, Regular and Long  XS-5XL

LS2 Travel Pants retail for just £119.99 (including VAT) – outstanding value for a four-season adventure trouser.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com

Superbike News UK

