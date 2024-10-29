The most advanced safety for motorcycle cases

GIVI’s Smart Security Lock system arrives to revolutionise the world of motorcycling with sophisticated thief-proof technology.

Never has luggage security reached this level before. GIVI, the world leader in motorbike accessories, presents the Smart Security Lock, an innovative system with a removable cylinder that makes it virtually impossible to pick the lock, as well as a mechanism with four control positions. This technology takes case security to a new dimension, guaranteeing total protection against theft and unrivalled functionality.

Since its birth in 1978, GIVI has been synonymous with innovation, safety and design in the world of motorbike accessories. With a passion for adventure and the excellence of ‘Made in Italy’ evident in its products, the transalpine brand has grown from a small workshop in Brescia to become a global benchmark in solutions for motorcyclists. The result of this is its strong R&D department that presents unique products every year such as the new Smart Security Lock system.

Smart Security: the Smart Security Lock revolution

The GIVI Smart Security Lock is much more than just a lock. This innovative security system guarantees protection that goes beyond the conventional ones which have come before. Its main strength lies in its removable cylinder, which means that the lock can be removed from the case itself, so there is no way to pick it. This revolutionary feature offers an unprecedented level of security, eliminating any possibility of tampering.

Control positions for maximum safety

The Smart Security Lock offers four different positions, designed to provide the security needed in each case:

Extract the cylinder: to be able to remove this part of the lock and prevent it from being tampered with. Closed and locked: the lid is completely secured and the case is fixed to the rack, guaranteeing maximum protection against theft. Open and locked: provides full access to the inside of the case, but keeps the case fixed to the rack, ideal for easy loading and unloading of luggage. Open and removable: allows the case to be opened and removed from the grill.

As well as the removable lock and four positions, the Smart Security Lock is designed with an internal locking lever, which secures the case to the bike’s rack. This lever adds a second layer of protection, preventing cases from being removed from the rack and bike.

Designed for adventurers

These new locks are now available for the Outback EVO series cases, which have been designed with Adventure and MaxiEnduro motorbike enthusiasts in mind. Available in various sizes and finishes, these cases offer the perfect capacity for any journey as well as the most advanced features on the market. Made entirely in Italy, they combine traditional craftsmanship with the latest technology, making them the ideal travel companion for any challenge on the road. With the Smart Security Lock and the Outback EVO line of panniers, the brand accompanies bikers for every kilometre, with solutions that combine design, technology and unwavering reliability.

