EWC review show gives fans the chance to relive unmissable season

Endurance World ChampionshipLatest NewsRacing
Ewc Review Show Gives Fans The Chance To Relive Unmissable SeasonFans of the FIM Endurance World Championship will get the chance to look back on another unmissable year of EWC racing when Eurosport broadcasts the 2024 season review today (Tuesday 29 October).

Due to be aired on Eurosport 1 at 21h30 CET (01h30 CET in France following the Rolex Masters tennis tournament), the 45-minute EWC season review features all the highlights from the four action-packed races, the 24 Heures Motos, the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race and the Bol d’Or.

There are interviews with leading riders from the Formula EWC and Superstock categories, plus a focus on the Bol d’Or title showdown between the YART and Yoshimura SERT teams to savour. Niccolò Canepa’s final stint before retiring is highlighted, while MotoGP star Johann Zarco’s debut win at Suzuka is also covered.

Produced by Guillaume Boucheron and edited by Frank Paul, the EWC season review will be replayed on Eurosport 2 at 09h00 CET on Wednesday 30 October and on Eurosport 1 at 13h00 CET also on Wednesday 30 October. However, fans are advised to check local listings for broadcast details.

Triumph Motorcycles Joins Forces With Call Of Duty
Elk classic bike show diary dates for 2025

