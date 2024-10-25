Friday, October 25, 2024
Canet cruises to Friday P1 in Thailand

Canet Cruises To Friday P1 In ThailandA two-tenth advantage heading into Saturday will do just nicely for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) as the Spaniard enjoyed a fruitful day at the office in Thailand.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – despite a nasty incident in Free Practice involving Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) that saw both handed penalties for Sunday’s race – acted as Canet’s closest challenger at the end of play, while third place went the way of Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing).

– Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) rounded out the top five on Day 1 in Buriram, 0.4s adrift of Canet’s pace.

– Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) ended Friday in P6, but it wasn’t a straight forward day for the World Championship leader after he suffered a bike issue at the end of Practice 1.

– Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) finished one place behind Ogura in P8, while Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) has work to do in Practice 2 after the #3 was P15.

How will the grid take shape ahead of match point Sunday? The all-important Practice 2 begins at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45 in Thailand.

