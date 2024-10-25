Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles Sold For a Record Amount

Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles hand signed by Daniel Craig, sold for a record amount to support the RNLI.

Actor Daniel Craig CMG and Triumph Motorcycles joined forces to sell two Bond Limited Edition Triumph motorcycles at auction for a record total of £60,000, all of which will be donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the charity that saves lives at sea.

Daniel Craig donated his personal limited edition 007 x Triumph motorcycles, to be sold by auction through Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on Sunday 13th October 2024 in Staffordshire (UK), in support of the RNLI, who are celebrating their 200th anniversary this year.

The successful bidders secured the #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, and the #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition, which were inspired by the Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 that featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. Both motorcycles were hand signed by Daniel Craig on each side. They were sold with a certificate of authenticity signed by both Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO, Nick Bloor.

Each lot also included a riding experience at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales, UK with James Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt double Paul Edmondson.

Daniel Craig said: “The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake. I am delighted that the auction was a record success and hope the donation will contribute to the incredible job the RNLI do of saving lives at sea”.

Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor said: “Triumph has been delighted to support the 200thanniversary of the RNLI with this auction of two unique Bond motorcyclesspearheaded by Daniel Craig. We hope the two winning bidders thoroughly enjoy owning the truly unique Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Bond Limited Editions, which are both iconic motorcycles in Triumph’s history, and I hope that the winners enjoy the unique experience of riding with the incredible stunt riders Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson!”

James Stensel, Head of Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles department in the UK, remarked: “We have been honoured to be the auction house of choice, collaborating with three exceptional British institutions; The RNLI, Triumph Motorcycles, and Daniel Craig on this exciting and important project, especially on the RNLI’s 200thanniversary. Triumph and Daniel Craig’s donation of two such evocative and thrilling motorcycles for this worthy cause is truly inspiring.”

