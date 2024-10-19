Sunday, October 20, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Adrian Huertas crowned 2024 WorldSSP Champion

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
2 min.read
Adrian Huertas Crowned 2024 Worldssp ChampionAdrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) has been crowned the 2024 FIM World Supersport Champion, capping off an exceptional season with Ducati.

This marks a remarkable achievement for the Spanish rider, who has continued to impress with his consistent performances and determination, becoming the youngest WorldSSP Champion ever.

Huertas, who began his career in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and the European Talent Cup in 2018 and 2019, made his mark in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, clinching the 2021 title. His move to WorldSSP has seen him steadily progress each year.

In 2024, Huertas has been a dominant force, securing 10 wins, 18 podiums, and 8 pole positions. Notably, he claimed his first WorldSSP win at the Pirelli Catalunya Round and achieved three consecutive double wins at Misano, Donington Park, and Most as he engaged in a thrilling title fight against Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team). Huertas’ switch to the Ducati Panigale V2 proved pivotal, ultimately leading him to win the WorldSSP Championship. With this victory, Huertas becomes the first rider to win both the WorldSSP300 and WorldSSP titles.

Looking ahead, Huertas has signed with Italtrans Moto2 for the 2025 season, marking a new chapter in his racing career.

Adrian Huertas Crowned 2024 Worldssp ChampionAdrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati:
“It has been an incredible season because I have been fighting so much. It wasn’t easy during these final races because we had many problems. At the end we did what we needed to do, which was to stay on the bike and score points. It was really important for us and today we have won the world title. That is incredible, it’s my second World Championship after the 2021 SSP300 championship and I feel incredible. I want to say thanks to my team because they trusted me before this season when I hadn’t even finished on the podium in this class. A lot of people were saying that I wasn’t able to do this and I wouldn’t repeat what Nicolo Bulega did last year. I want to say thank you to the team for trusting me and we are now World Champions together.”

Adrian Huertas Crowned 2024 Worldssp ChampionRider info
Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
Age: 21
Team: Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
Bike: Ducati Panigale V2
Rider info

First Race: Aragon 2022
Wins: 10
Podium places: 18
Pole positions: 8
Title: 2 (WorldSSP & WorldSSP300)

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Toprak Razgatlioglu becomes 2024 WorldSBK Champion in record-breaking season
Next article
Alonso draws level with Rossi’s record after inch-perfect Island display

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Duel Down Under: Marquez vs Martin lights up the Island

Latest News 0
Nightmare start, dream end: the #93 charges through and...

Aldeguer wins Island classic, Agius claims dream podium as Ogura extends title lead

Latest News 0
A Moto2™ last-lap battle for the ages? You bet....

Alonso draws level with Rossi’s record after inch-perfect Island display

Latest News 0
Another race, another David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team)...

Most Popular

Duel Down Under: Marquez vs Martin lights up the Island

Latest News 0
Nightmare start, dream end: the #93 charges through and...

Aldeguer wins Island classic, Agius claims dream podium as Ogura extends title lead

Latest News 0
A Moto2™ last-lap battle for the ages? You bet....

Alonso draws level with Rossi’s record after inch-perfect Island display

Latest News 0
Another race, another David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team)...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Duel Down Under: Marquez Vs Martin Lights Up The Island

Duel Down Under: Marquez vs Martin lights up the Island

Frank Duggan - 0