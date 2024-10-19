Adrian Huertas crowned 2024 WorldSSP Champion

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) has been crowned the 2024 FIM World Supersport Champion, capping off an exceptional season with Ducati.

This marks a remarkable achievement for the Spanish rider, who has continued to impress with his consistent performances and determination, becoming the youngest WorldSSP Champion ever.

Huertas, who began his career in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and the European Talent Cup in 2018 and 2019, made his mark in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, clinching the 2021 title. His move to WorldSSP has seen him steadily progress each year.

In 2024, Huertas has been a dominant force, securing 10 wins, 18 podiums, and 8 pole positions. Notably, he claimed his first WorldSSP win at the Pirelli Catalunya Round and achieved three consecutive double wins at Misano, Donington Park, and Most as he engaged in a thrilling title fight against Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team). Huertas’ switch to the Ducati Panigale V2 proved pivotal, ultimately leading him to win the WorldSSP Championship. With this victory, Huertas becomes the first rider to win both the WorldSSP300 and WorldSSP titles.

Looking ahead, Huertas has signed with Italtrans Moto2 for the 2025 season, marking a new chapter in his racing career.

Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati:

“It has been an incredible season because I have been fighting so much. It wasn’t easy during these final races because we had many problems. At the end we did what we needed to do, which was to stay on the bike and score points. It was really important for us and today we have won the world title. That is incredible, it’s my second World Championship after the 2021 SSP300 championship and I feel incredible. I want to say thanks to my team because they trusted me before this season when I hadn’t even finished on the podium in this class. A lot of people were saying that I wasn’t able to do this and I wouldn’t repeat what Nicolo Bulega did last year. I want to say thank you to the team for trusting me and we are now World Champions together.”

Rider info

Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Age: 21

Team: Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

Bike: Ducati Panigale V2

First Race: Aragon 2022

Wins: 10

Podium places: 18

Pole positions: 8

Title: 2 (WorldSSP & WorldSSP300)

