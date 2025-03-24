Bmcrc Rider Graduates To Kawasaki British Superteen Series

David Lindemann is an emerging talent in motorcycle racing, driven by a passion for competition and a commitment to excellence. Starting his racing journey at 9 years old, David first took to the track in 2014 on NSF100 Honda motorcycles at Killarney Short Circuit, South Africa. With no prior riding experience, he participated in a riding academy camp, which laid the foundation for refining his natural ability.

In 2016, David clinched the Western Cape NSF100 Championships and successfully defended his title in 2017. Transitioning to CBR 150s, he was a championship contender in 2018, ultimately securing the title after recovering from injuries. David then progressed to the 300 category, racing the Yamaha R3, where he faced challenges but consistently demonstrated his potential, finishing 2nd in the championship in 2019 and 2020.

HONOURS LIST

2016 & 2017 – Western Cape NSF100 – Champion

2018 – Western Cape CBR150 – Champion

2019 & 2020 – Western Cape Supersport 300 2nd Place in Championship

2024 – BEMSEE Mini Twin Grid 3rd Place in Championship (8 x Wins, 6 x 2nd Places, 8 x 3rd Places).

NG Road Racing Mini Twin Lap Recordd – Castle Combe

BEMSEE Mini Twin Lap Record – Donington Park

After a brief stint with the Suzuki SV650, where mechanical reliability issues hindered his performance, David’s racing career paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, he and his family relocated to the UK to seek better opportunities. There, he joined the Freetech Endurance Team in 2023 racing a Suzuki GSXR125.

His performance was commendable. He consistently placed in the top three for lap times and helped the team secure podium finishes in all races.

In 2024, David embraced full-time racing in the UK by entering the BEMSEE Mini Twin grid on the Suzuki SV650. He showcased his talent by competing at several renowned British tracks, such as Brands Hatch, Cadwell, Snetterton, and Donington. He finished the season with impressive results: 3rd in the championship, 8 wins, 6 second places, and 8 third places. Not only did he podium at all these race tracks where he had never raced before, but he also broke the Donington lap record twice and narrowly missed the Snetterton record.

David’s versatility was further highlighted when he adapted quickly to different motorcycles. At Snetterton, he was given the opportunity to race a Yamaha R6.

He acclimatised effortlessly, winning all four races in class, breaking the class lap record multiple times, and finishing by taking the overall win in the last race against seasoned racers. At Brands Hatch Indy, he tested a Kawasaki ZX4RR and won all four races over the weekend.

A guest appearance with NG Road Racing at Castle Combe resulted in 3 wins and a new Mini Twin lap record, having never previously visited or ridden the track.

In September, David had the opportunity to compete as a wildcard in the final Tracker Kawasaki Superteens round supporting BSB. Again, having never ridden the GP circuit, it was another steep learning curve, but he coped admirably. He qualified 12th and was 6th in Race 1 with the 4th fastest lap time when a mechanical issue prematurely ended his race.

With a loan motor arranged for the weekend’s final race, he had to start at the back in 23rd place. He worked his way through to 4th and had just taken 3rd when the race was red-flagged due to weather conditions. He ended the race in 4th, finishing ahead of Kalvin Kelly, the 2024 British Superteens Champion.

Known for his natural talent and ability to quickly assess and learn tracks, it’s worth noting that David had not ridden or raced on any of the UK tracks ahead of his racing, which puts his achievements in some context. He approaches each race with meticulous preparation and dedication, leading to impressive results. His humble beginnings have instilled a resilience that allows him to compete effectively, often against better-funded and experienced rivals.

Looking ahead, David is excited to compete in the 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship, with aspirations to advance to British Supersport, Superbikes and ultimately World Superbikes.

For further information, please refer to https://davidlindemann.com/

Photography: Rachel Bourne