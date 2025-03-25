NEW HJC F71 Bumblebee Hasbro – in stock now

Although he’s not the strongest or most powerful of the Autobots, Bumblebee more than makes up for this with a bottomless well of luck, determination and bravery.
He would gladly give his life to protect others and stop the Decepticons.
Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that’s lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features. Its aerodynamic shell ensures great performance at high speeds and is lightweight thanks to its Advanced Fibreglass Composite construction.
CODE: f71by
RRP: £379.99
Features
SMART HJC
2nd generation Bluetooth ready.
ADVANCED FIBREGLASS
COMPOSITE SHELL
Lightweight, superior fit and comfort.
ANTI-BACTERIAL
INTERIOR
Interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.
AERODYNAMIC
SHELL STRUCTURE
For extreme performance at maximum speeds.
PINLOCK READY
HJ-38 VISOR
Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two-way pivot ratchet smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.
ADVANCED CHANNELING VENTILATION SYSTEM
Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet.
