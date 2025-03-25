Triumph Reveals New Enduro Models

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the new TF 250-E and TF 450-E for 2026, designed and developed with World Enduro Champions to excel in competitive racing and out on the trails, across both technical terrain and high-speed sections.

The precision-engineered 250cc and 450cc powertrains deliver class-leading performance, coupled with the optimum blend of unparalleled low-speed agility and confidence-inspiring high-speed stability.

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with five-time World Champion Iván Cervantes and four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson, the TF 250-E and TF 450-E share a unique, lightweight aluminium chassis, engineered for agility and strength. The new spine frame design provides exceptional handling and stability across all terrains.

Triumph’s new Enduro models are equipped with premium brand components and feature the latest offroad technology, together with a rider-focused ergonomics package and race-inspired styling. Sleek bodywork, Triumph Performance Yellow graphics, and integrated LED lighting give the bikes a bold, aggressive look that stands out on the start line.

Building on Triumph's reputation for excellent quality and reliability, the new models will also have world-class support, backed by a global network of specialist dealers and a 24/7 parts ordering and supply system.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Product Officer, Steve Sargent, said: “We are entering the competitive Enduro scene with new models that introduce cutting-edge advancements in Enduro performance and technology. Featuring a brand-new chassis and engine platform, the 2026 Enduro models are designed to elevate performance, handling, comfort, and usability, meeting the diverse needs of both professional and amateur riders.

“Working with Paul Edmondson’s team to test these bikes in real-world environments, our team have refined the agility and performance of these models, ensuring they excel whether a rider is new to Enduro or racing competitively. This level of all-round usability and excellence has not been seen in this sector before.”

Paul Edmondson has played a key role in the development and testing of the new range and will be leading the new Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team into the EnduroGP Championship in April. “Triumph Enduro bikes are built for limitless adventure, engineered with precision handling, powerful engines, and race-proven technology to dominate rugged trails, steep climbs, and unpredictable landscapes with confidence,” commented Edmondson.

“From technical enduro sections to untamed wilderness, these bikes deliver exceptional performance, control, and durability—empowering riders to push their boundaries. We have all been working so hard to make these new models as agile, fast, and lightweight as possible, refusing to compromise on functionality or usability.”

Precision-Engineered for Enduro Excellence

Triumph has developed a 250cc and 450cc performance racing powertrain, designed for winning performance.

The TF 450-E’s 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivers impressive power and torque with a linear power curve, ensuring smooth acceleration across varied conditions, from technical ascents to high-speed straights.

The TF 450-E is designed to excel in high-speed enduro racing, ideal for experienced riders seeking power, speed and versatility on open trails and hills. With its greater low-end and mid-range torque, it tackles hill climbs, sand dunes, and situations requiring less gear shifting with ease. Its smooth, tractable power delivery and controllable, connected engine character ensure riders can feel the bike’s rear wheel traction and the seamless transfer of power to the ground.

Triumph’s all-new 250 enduro engine is the most powerful engine in its class, delivering responsive, manageable power with a purposeful character, perfectly suited for technical sections, tight enduro challenges, and ideal for riders seeking fun and accessible performance.

Providing 42.3 PS of power and 27.8 Nm of torque, with a broad power curve and strong bottom-end, the TF 250-E excels in slow-speed technical sections and drives through to a powerful top-end at 12,800 RPM.

Both powertrains have been developed to have more inertia than the motocross engine, providing a more stable, tractable power delivery across diverse, unpredictable race conditions. This is complemented by the six-speed Exedy racing clutch, which allows smooth, clutchless upshifts, maintaining momentum in tight, technical sections.

Advanced fuel injection and ignition systems manage power efficiently, ensuring instant throttle response and reliable performance throughout demanding rides. A bespoke Dellorto 44mm throttle body provides an air bypass system for cold starts and a manually adjustable idle speed.

Del West titanium valves and a forged König aluminium piston ensure consistent performance during prolonged high-RPM operation, significantly reducing servicing requirements.

For the TF 450-E, the gudgeon pin and rockers are further enhanced with Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coatings, which improves durability and reduces friction. The high-capacity radiator and auxiliary fan combined with tool-free Dual-stage filter provided by Twin-air, provide consistent engine cooling, ensuring reliable power delivery on long, demanding rides.

Athena Engine Management System

Triumph and Athena have combined their extensive off-road experience to create a perfect synergy, resulting in the development of new software strategies with a strong emphasis on drivability and tractability. The engine management system for the TF250-E and TF450-E features completely bespoke software. This new system benefits from co-developed mapping and traction control strategies, specifically tailored by Triumph and Athena to enhance performance and reliability.

Dual Engine Maps adapt performance for different conditions at the touch of a button giving riders the edge to adapt and excel in varying race conditions. Riders can switch between two distinct engine maps on the fly. One for aggressive performance, the other for smoother, more controlled delivery on technical terrain. Additional maps can also be added with the optional Wi-Fi module and the Triumph MX Tune Pro app.

Exhaust System

The lightweight stainless steel exhaust system on the TF 250-E boasts an integrated Helmholtz resonator in the header pipe, enhancing cylinder evacuation and performance.

The TF 450-E features a side-resonator in the silencer, specifically designed for targeted noise attenuation, resulting in a deep, powerful exhaust note.

Lightweight Aluminium Frame

Both models feature Triumph’s unique, lightweight aluminium spine frame, with optimised mass, stiffness, and a low centre of gravity. This provides exceptional agility, enhancing high-speed stability, and delivering sharp directional control and confidence. Post-fabrication machining enhances dimensional accuracy while the frame also features in-house hand TIG-welded craftsmanship.

Advanced Suspension System

The fully adjustable KYB coil-sprung 48mm forks and 3-way adjustable linkage-driven rear suspension are specifically tuned for Enduro challenges, ensuring responsive control, excellent power transfer and maximum traction in demanding conditions. With a reduction of 10mm compared to Triumph’s motocross models and enhanced settings, it offers an outstanding balance between handling and bump absorption, while minimising pitch during cornering.

Easy to set up and service, this market-leading suspension offers high-level adjustability for rider weight and riding style, and exceptional tunability for varying terrains, from muddy tracks to rocky paths.

Enduro-specific swingarm geometry ensures accurate front-end feedback, empowering riders to make rapid adjustments to navigate obstacles, and delivering intuitive, inspiring handling for both competition and adventure.

Rider-focused technology

Ensuring the new TF 250-E and TF 450-E are best-in-class, both models are equipped with an impressive selection of premium brand specification and cutting-edge technologies, optimising performance in all conditions.

These can be accessed using intuitive handlebar-mounted controls featuring illuminated buttons for quick, easy adjustments, while the digital speedo screen provides real-time data, including engine temperature, trip information, and gear position.

The advanced traction control system monitors rear-wheel slip and modulates power output to provide consistent grip on unpredictable surfaces, while the optimised launch control manages torque delivery to maximise traction off the line, helping riders achieve consistent, competitive starts. The Triumph-designed quickshifter enables seamless, clutch-less upshifts between second and sixth gear for uninterrupted power delivery and preserves momentum during race-critical sections.

More premium components, included as standard, include the Galfer performance braking system with 260mm front brake disc and 220mm rear brake disc, combined with Brembo twin 24mm piston floating front caliper, a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper and adjustable span brake lever.

Both models are fitted with Michelin Enduro 2 tyres, featuring an innovative tread pattern that provides better grip and traction, designed for diverse terrains (soft to hard) and conditions (mud to dry). The D.I.D DirtStar 7000 series aluminium rims, with a black anodised finish and Triumph-designed lightweight cast and machined aluminium hubs completes the look.

Ergonomics and Style for the Modern Racer

Built for the demands of competitive racing and extended trail riding, the ergonomics of the TF 250-E and TF 450-E have been designed to maximise both performance and rider comfort.

Pro Taper ACF Carbon Core handlebars with adjustable mounts enable riders to personalise the fit and feel, perfecting the positioning between the handlebar, seat and footpegs. This can minimise fatigue, enhance control during sharp turns, and reduce rider strain during prolonged standing. The ODI half-waffle lock-on grips offer exceptional hold and durability, ensuring control in all conditions.

A 955mm seat height provides optimal clearance while maintaining a manageable stand-over for technical sections while a non-slip Pyramid seat offers excellent grip and a rubbery consistency to improve positioning in both dry and wet conditions. The ergonomic design and high-quality foam padding provide superior comfort, allowing riders to ride longer without discomfort. The seat cover material is highly durable and resistant to wear and tear, making it ideal for off-road conditions.

Tough, purposeful and unmistakably race-ready, both Enduro models are styled with sharp lines and an aggressive stance. They feature aggressive, minimalistic bodywork, developed and manufactured in-house by Triumph to be lightweight and durable. Racing-inspired graphics in Triumph Performance Yellow, Black and White and magnesium engine covers, which also make trackside servicing easier, complete the look.

The 8.3 litre fuel tank provides a long range for extended adventures, and the compact, integrated LED lights enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

Racing Pedigree

Triumph’s globally renowned engineering teams bring expertise in precision engineering, innovation and award-winning quality. These teams are behind Triumph’s greatest modern racing achievements, including the Moto2TM championship where Triumph’s engines have helped to transform the class, setting new Moto2 lap and speed records at tracks around the world.

From World SuperSport racing, to the AMA Supercross, the TF 250-X has earned multiple podium spots. The TF 250 was also the bike of choice for Jonny Walker in the SuperEnduro World Championship, where he took 2nd place overall In February 2025. With a team like this and the TF 250-E and TF 450-E on the start line, Triumph is well placed to begin its Enduro racing programme in 2025.

Road-Legal with Race-Ready Potential

The new Triumph Enduro range is fully road-legal while offering the capability to be transformed into closed-course competition machines*. For riders looking to unlock the full racing potential of their TF 250-E or TF 450-E, Triumph’s global network of specialist Motocross & Enduro Centres provide expert race preparation services, ensuring your bike meets competition standards.

Offering sales, servicing and parts, the authorised dealer network also stocks Triumph’s dedicated Enduro clothing range, designed in partnership with Alpinestars, including Enduro boots and apparel.

This specialist network is backed by a mobile-optimised 24/7 online parts supply system, so customers can order for express delivery and easily access the parts they need at any time, minimising downtime and maximising convenience.

* Available in North America with closed course competition race specification only.

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has worked with the biggest, premium brands to create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability, ranging from an Akrapovič silencer to a radiator shroud graphics kit.

In the UK, the TF 250-E will start from £9,795 and the TF 450-E will start from £10,395. Orders can be placed now at Triumph’s Motocross and Enduro Centres, with bikes available for delivery from April 2025.

