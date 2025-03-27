NEW from OXFORD: high tech motorcycle covers

Oxford Advanced Rider Series

COVERS PRO

High tech motorcycle covers

Aquatex Pro

The Aquatex Pro combines the protection and durability of a heavy-duty cover with the portability of a lightweight throw-over.

Made from a waterproof 210D polyester, its seams are double-stitched and internally bonded to provide protection from the elements and is impervious up to 8,000mm HH.

Weatherproof motorcycle cover

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION

The Aquatx Pro is crafted from high-quality, double-stitched, 210D polyester. Designed with durability in mind, this cover is the perfect shield for your beloved bike. Its superior strength makes for a longer lasting cover and offers exceptional resistance against harsh weather conditions

WEATHERPROOF DESIGN

Designed for both outdoor and indoor use, it offers protection against all weathers and dust. The fabrics PU coating, along with its internally bonded seams, ensure optimum protection for your bike against the elements and is impervious up to 8,000mm HH.

UV RESISTANT

Not only will this cover protect your bike from the elements but also look good doing it. The solution dyed material can withstand impact of the sun year on year.

FRONT & REAR LOCK HOLES

Police initiatives have shown that bike covers can be a useful theft deterrent. This is especially true if you secure the belly straps in place and use the cover in conjunction with a chain lock, threaded through the lock holes provided, securing both bike and cover in place at the same time

Stormex Pro

The Stormex Pro uniquely combines two covers in one to give the best of both worlds.

The outer is made from a tough, waterproof 600D polyester, which is double-stitched and internally bonded to provide durable protection from the elements and is impervious up to 10,000mm HH.

The tethered inner is made from a soft, Protex Stretch material which slides easily over the bike to provide a snug, dust-free fit whilst protecting against potential knocks and scratches.

Dual-layered motorcycle cover

DUAL-LAYERED CONSTRUCTION

The Stormex Pro combines two covers in one. The outer layer is made up of a double-stitched 600D polyester which provides strong & durable protection from the elements. Whilst the inner layer uses our Protex Stretch material for a figure hugging fit, market leading breathability and protects your bike from unwanted marks and scratches.

WEATHERPROOF DESIGN

Designed for both outdoor and indoor use, it offers protection against all weathers and dust. The fabrics PU coating, along with its internally bonded seams, ensure optimum protection for your bike against the elements and is impervious up to 8,000mm HH.

UV RESISTANT

Not only will this cover protect your bike from the elements but also look good doing it. The solution dyed material can withstand impact of the sun year on year.

FRONT & REAR LOCK HOLES

Police initiatives have shown that bike covers can be a useful theft deterrent. This is especially true if you secure the belly straps in place and use the cover in conjunction with a chain lock, threaded through the lock holes provided, securing both bike and cover in place at the same time

HOLD OPEN VENTS

Not only does our Stormex Pro boast four vents, each of them now come with their own vent tabs. Designed to securely hold open the cover vents, they provide optimal airflow, preventing condensation and ensuring your bike remains dry use after use.

REFLECTIVE DETAILS

Reflective details provide 360-degree visibility

SECURE STRAPS

Front and rear belly straps hold the cover securely in place

Sizes available S, M, L & XL

