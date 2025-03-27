NEW from OXFORD: high tech motorcycle covers

Oxford Advanced Rider Series
COVERS PRO
High tech motorcycle covers
New and in stock now
Aquatex Pro
The Aquatex Pro combines the protection and durability of a heavy-duty cover with the portability of a lightweight throw-over.
Made from a waterproof 210D polyester, its seams are double-stitched and internally bonded to provide protection from the elements and is impervious up to 8,000mm HH.
Aquatex Pro
Weatherproof motorcycle cover
zz-cv230
RRP:£39.99
DURABLE CONSTRUCTION
The Aquatx Pro is crafted from high-quality, double-stitched, 210D polyester. Designed with durability in mind, this cover is the perfect shield for your beloved bike. Its superior strength makes for a longer lasting cover and offers exceptional resistance against harsh weather conditions
WEATHERPROOF DESIGN
Designed for both outdoor and indoor use, it offers protection against all weathers and dust. The fabrics PU coating, along with its internally bonded seams, ensure optimum protection for your bike against the elements and is impervious up to 8,000mm HH.
UV RESISTANT
Not only will this cover protect your bike from the elements but also look good doing it. The solution dyed material can withstand impact of the sun year on year.
FRONT & REAR LOCK HOLES
Police initiatives have shown that bike covers can be a useful theft deterrent. This is especially true if you secure the belly straps in place and use the cover in conjunction with a chain lock, threaded through the lock holes provided, securing both bike and cover in place at the same time
Stormex Pro
The Stormex Pro uniquely combines two covers in one to give the best of both worlds.
The outer is made from a tough, waterproof 600D polyester, which is double-stitched and internally bonded to provide durable protection from the elements and is impervious up to 10,000mm HH.
The tethered inner is made from a soft, Protex Stretch material which slides easily over the bike to provide a snug, dust-free fit whilst protecting against potential knocks and scratches.
Stormex Pro
Dual-layered motorcycle cover
zz-cv340
RRP:£149.99
DUAL-LAYERED CONSTRUCTION
The Stormex Pro combines two covers in one. The outer layer is made up of a double-stitched 600D polyester which provides strong & durable protection from the elements. Whilst the inner layer uses our Protex Stretch material for a figure hugging fit, market leading breathability and protects your bike from unwanted marks and scratches.
WEATHERPROOF DESIGN
Designed for both outdoor and indoor use, it offers protection against all weathers and dust. The fabrics PU coating, along with its internally bonded seams, ensure optimum protection for your bike against the elements and is impervious up to 8,000mm HH.
UV RESISTANT
Not only will this cover protect your bike from the elements but also look good doing it. The solution dyed material can withstand impact of the sun year on year.
FRONT & REAR LOCK HOLES
Police initiatives have shown that bike covers can be a useful theft deterrent. This is especially true if you secure the belly straps in place and use the cover in conjunction with a chain lock, threaded through the lock holes provided, securing both bike and cover in place at the same time
HOLD OPEN VENTS
Not only does our Stormex Pro boast four vents, each of them now come with their own vent tabs. Designed to securely hold open the cover vents, they provide optimal airflow, preventing condensation and ensuring your bike remains dry use after use.
REFLECTIVE DETAILS
Reflective details provide 360-degree visibility
SECURE STRAPS
Front and rear belly straps hold the cover securely in place
Sizes available S, M, L & XL
