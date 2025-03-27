Ruroc drops new 2025 Atlas 4.0 Designs: La Catrina, Reaper, Disarray, Nitro and Rosso.

Ruroc, a global leader in motorsports protection, today introduces five electrifying new designs for its iconic ATLAS 4.0 (AT4.0) helmet line.

The new 2025 ATLAS range delivers five fresh styles to Ruroc’s ATLAS 4.0 STREET, TRACK, and CARBON helmets. From the neon-drenched underworld of La Catrina to the TRACK-scorching futurism of Nitro, the 2025 range delivers unique designs backed by cutting-edge safety and technology.

The ATLAS 4.0 series includes three standout modes: the ATLAS 4.0 STREET, ATLAS 4.0 CARBON, and ATLAS 4.0 TRACK. The ATLAS 4.0 STREET, built with lightweight fiberglass, delivers Ruroc’s iconic safety and style at an approachable price. The ATLAS 4.0 CARBON integrates RHEON™ impact technology, advanced acoustics, and exceptional comfort within a sleek CARBON fiber shell. Certified Gold by the ACU, the ATLAS 4.0 TRACK prioritises weight reduction and aerodynamic precision, offering a competitive edge on the race track.

“We’re not here to blend in,” said Daniele Caruso, Head of Design at Ruroc.“These new AT4.0 designs—whether it’s the haunting vibes of La Catrina or the raw rebellion of Disarray—are built for riders who live loud and ride hard. Each one’s a statement, backed by the safety and performance our crew demands.”

AT4.0 STREET:

La Catrina: La Catrina isn’t just a helmet, it’s a neon-charged skull ripped from the underworld, and is reminiscent of the Cinco De Madness from the AT3.0 range. Inked in traditional Day of the Dead colours, the La Catrina is a ECE 22.06-certified helmet, which blends killer aerodynamics with a design that haunts the highways.

La Catrina is priced at: £259 / €369 / $319

Reaper: Resurrected and meaner than ever, Reaper sharpens its AT3.0 roots with chrome-detailed fangs and skeletal contours wrapping around the shell. Engineered for limit-pushers, Reaper packs ECE 22.06-certified protection with perfectly balanced aerodynamics and leaves its presence known.

Reaper is priced at: £259 / €369 / $319

AT4.0 CARBON:

Disarray: Disarray is no ordinary helmet. The design is based on real graffiti from Ruroc’s design team, which has been scanned and applied in high-contrast white paint against a core matte black carbon shell.

Disarray is priced at: £425 / €539 / $525

AT4.0 TRACK:

Nitro: Nitro is the ultimate match of motorsport nostalgia and design futurism. The classic Ruroc ‘R’ pattern wraps back and sides, while neon flashes throughout bring that high speed energy. Two sets of custom stickers are also included for those who wish to personalise this track inspired helmet.

Nitro is priced at: £549 / €669 / $639

Rosso: Full throttle, unmatched performance, the Rosso takes Italian elegance and drapes it over Ruroc’s signature AT4.0 TRACK CARBON shell. Featuring aerodynamic red and black details leading from the front to the back of the helmet, Rosso features a colour spoiler never seen before in Ruroc’s range.

Rosso is priced at: £579 / €749 / $679

The Ruroc ATLAS 4.0 was recently awarded a SHARP 4* safety rating, making it one of the safest helmets available on the market. The new designs are now available to purchase directly from Ruroc. For more technical information on the ATLAS 4.0 range, click here.





ABOUT RUROC

Founded in 2007, Ruroc pushes the boundaries of design and performance, offering unique products designed to take rider experience to the next level. What began as a team of three passionate about revolutionising the world of snow-sports protection in Gloucester, has become one of the fastest growing brands in the UK, developing cutting-edge motorcycle helmets, such as the EOX and AT4.0. Ruroc now ships helmets to over 100 different countries and has gained a cult following amongst motorsport and snow sports enthusiasts with a network of over four million followers. Ruroc’s mission is to construct the most insane gear that enhances protection in extreme environments. Your mission is to go there.

All of Ruroc’s motorcycle helmets are tested and approved to both UN ECE Regulation 22.06 and DOT FMVSS No.218. All the ECE and DOT approvals are tested and approved using third party test facilities, most regularly testing with VIAS Lab in Belgium. Ruroc also has its own in-house testing facility, allowing Ruroc to perform full homologation tests as well as its own additional in-house tests. The EOX and AT4.0 helmets boast a four-star SHARP safety rating.

www.ruroc.com