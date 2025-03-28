Morbidelli T1002V & T1002VX: Designed to go beyond

High specification V-twin adventure bikes hit the roads and trails from £7,999

The Morbidelli T1002V (£7,999) and T1002VX (£8,199) are now available in UK motorcycle dealers. Crafted for riders who seek to push the limits on every adventure, these two bikes are powered by a 88.5bhp 997cc V-twin engine and backed up by a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids to deliver exceptional performance and control on any terrain.

Both bikes boast an impressive list of features as standard, including colour TFT screen, 12v and USB-C chargers, full LED lighting, crash bars, hand guards, heated grips and heated seat. The two models, available in a choice of black or white, differ by their specification of wheels in the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combinations with the VX model sporting tubeless spoked wheels compared with the V’s cast aluminium offering.

Utilising a rugged chassis fitted with fully adjustable KYB suspension and a J.Juan braking system with cornering functionality Bosch ABS Pro, Morbidelli riders can also exploit four different ride modes to suit the conditions. For those who want to go even further beyond on their Morbidelli, a full aluminium luggage kit with quick release top case and panniers is available for both bikes for only an additional £499.

Both bikes, including the brand’s recently launched C1002V cruiser (£8,499), are available from 28 Morbidelli dealers across the UK with two years unlimited mileage warranty. Visit motogb.co.uk/make/morbidelli

Morbidelli T1002V & T1002VX: Technical details & specification

Exclusive V-twin Engine

Standing out from the common inline engines in its segment, at the heart of the T1002s is a 997 cm³ 80-degree V-twin engine, capable of delivering 88.5 bhp at 7500 rpm and an impressive torque of 89 Nm at 5250 rpm. Fed from a 20-litre tank, the vee configuration provides smooth and progressive power that is ideal for long-distance rides and challenging terrains. A hydraulic clutch with slipper function helps deliver this performance with control, driven by a 6-speed gearbox to a chain final drive.

Fully Adjustable KYB Suspension

To ensure maximum control and comfort, the T1002V and T1002VX are equipped with high-performance KYB suspension, fully adjustable both front and rear. The 43 mm inverted fork with 183.8 mm of travel in the front and the multi-link rear suspension with 77.4 mm of travel provide precise impact absorption, maintaining stability in the most challenging conditions.

High-performance braking system with Bosch ABS Pro

Helping to control its performance across all conditions and terrains, the T1002V and VX are equipped with powerful J.Juan brakes and the Bosch ABS Pro System with cornering functionality. Four-piston radial calipers bite down on dual 320mm floating front discs backed up by a twin caliper on the rear 260mm disc. Additionally, the Bosch ABS Pro system, designed for stable braking in curves, enhances safety during emergency stops and on complex terrains. This can also be disengaged for pure off-road riding, if required.

Intelligent ride modes and advanced control

The T1002V and VX offer four adaptable riding modes for various conditions: Standard, Sport, Rain, and Off-Road. These modes adjust throttle response, traction control, and ABS interference to deliver a personalized experience for riders, whether in the city, on the highway, or off-road.

Displaying the ride modes and all bike information is a 7-inch colour TFT display with day and night modes, operated by the illuminated switchgear on the left bar. A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is also fitted as standard.

Rider comfort and convenience

Whatever and whenever the adventure, the T1002V and T1002VX employ a host of features to get the most from any ride. USB and 12v charging sockets are present on each side of the TFT display and the intuitive switchgear controls the menu functionality along with activation of the standard fit heated grips and heated seat. The height of the clear screen can be easily adjusted on the fly with no tools thanks to its quick release system.

Providing excellent visibility at night and to other road users is a dual LED projector lens headlight, backed up with an LED taillight and turn signals with hazard light functionality. Span adjustable front brake and clutch levers are followed up with adjustable foot controls that allow the easy removal of the footpeg rubbers to expose the serrated surface for total off-road grip.

Total connectivity at your fingertips

The Morbidelli Connect system allows riders to stay connected to their motorcycle through an advanced smartphone app. With built-in connectivity, users can access a wide range of real-time information, including the exact location of the bike, performance stats, trip history, and security alerts. In addition, Morbidelli Connect offers the ability to set maintenance reminders, receive notifications of any unauthorised movement of the bike, and share routes with other Morbidelli Connect users. This feature also enables tracking in case of loss or theft, providing riders with an added level of security and peace of mind, making it an essential tool for those who value performance and protection.

Accessories

For riders who want to go even further beyond on their Morbidelli, a full aluminium luggage kit with quick release top case and panniers is available for both bikes for only an additional £499.

Morbidelli T1002V / T1002VX Specifications

New price: £7,999 / £8,199 (+ £300 OTR)

Capacity: 997cc

Bore x Stroke: 92mm x 75mm

Engine details: 80-degree V twin, 8V, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC

Compression ratio: 10.3:1

Power: 88.5bhp @ 7750 rpm

Torque: 89Nm @ 5250 rpm

Transmission: 6 speed, chain final drive

Fuel tank size: 20 litres

Rider aids: Traction control, Bosch ABS Pro system, four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, Off-road), cruise control, heated seat, heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 12v and USB chargers

Frame: Double cradle steel

Front suspension: KYB fully adjustable 43mm USD forks, 183.8mm travel

Rear suspension: KYB Multilink fully adjustable monoshock, 77.4mm travel

Front brake: 2 x 320mm discs with J.Juan radial 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Single 260mm disc with 2-piston caliper

Front wheel & tyre: V model – cast aluminum 120/70 19 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR;

VX model spoked aluminium, 120/70 19 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Rear wheel & tyre: V model – cast aluminum 170/60 17 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR;

VX model spoked aluminium 170/60 17 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Dimensions: (LxWxH) 2313mm x 931mm 1475mm

Wheelbase: 1581mm

Ground clearance: 190mm

Seat height: 820mm

Weight: 265kg (wet)

Colour options: Black, white

Warranty: 2 years, unlimited mileage