Parts Unlimited By Motul Talent Cup Debuts This Weekend At Grand Prix Of The Americas

The Next Generation Of Racing Kicks Off At Circuit Of The Americas.
March 28, 2025

The wait is over! The highly anticipated debut of MotoAmerica’s Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul is happening this weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, alongside MotoGP.

The Krämer APX-350 MA at speed during a preseason test at Circuit of The Americas, the site of the opening round of the MotoAmerica’s Parts Unlimited By Motul Talent Cup this weekend. Photo by Hart Photography.

The exciting new series is part of the “Road To MotoGP™” program, designed to identify and develop young racing talent, giving them a platform to prove themselves not only in MotoAmerica, but on the world stage where the top five riders will earn an opportunity to try out for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Featuring identical Krämer APX 350-MA motorcycles, the playing field is leveled, putting each rider’s focus, skill and racecraft at a premium.

MotoAmerica Live+ subscribers can catch all the race action with a season preview and two races on Saturday. Don’t miss this thrilling debut. Tune in and watch the future stars of motorcycle racing take center stage.

Subscribe to MotoAmerica Live+ for all the 2025 action, including Superbike, Motovation Supersport, Mission King Of The Baggers, Mission Super Hooligan National Championship, Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. and, of course, Parts Unlimited By Motul Talent Cup.

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Parts Unlimited By Motul Talent Cup Preview Show

12 p.m. (Eastern)

Race One (8 Laps)

1 p.m. (Eastern)

Race Two (8 Laps)

5:10 p.m. (Eastern)

byFrank Duggan
Published

