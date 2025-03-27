BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW R 12 G/S

A classic enduro for pure riding pleasure, both on- and off-road. Authentic design inspired by the legendary BMW R 80 G/S.

The new BMW R 12 G/S: Classic enduro design inspired by the legendary BMW R 80 G/S. Ideal ergonomics for ambitious off- road riding.

BMW Motorrad and off-road sport. This motorsport success story runs like a red thread through the company’s history. The high- torque boxer engine in combination with the cardan drive has proven its winning ability and durability in countless competitions.

However, it was not until 1980 that BMW Motorrad took the concept of an enduro with a boxer engine into series production. The BMW R 80 G/S was born. A series-production off-road bike that had never been seen before. Blessed with off-road expertise, touring ability and dynamic on-road qualities in equal measure. In short: The abbreviation G/S (“Gelände / Straße” meaning off-road / street) summed up the all-round qualities of the new motorcycle perfectly.

The new BMW R 12 G/S skilfully captures the spirit of the off-road enduro with a boxer engine in the style of the R 80 G/S in terms of design and perfectly transfers it into the present day with modern technology. With long suspension travel, cross-spoke wheels, and a small, compact cockpit fairing.

Three different seat options, sure-footed enduro footrests and handlebar risers for dedicated off-road adventurers.

The new BMW R 12 G/S comes with a flat solo seat as standard (standard seat height with 17″ rear wheel: 860 mm / seat height in the Enduro Package Pro with 18″ rear wheel: 875 mm). Flat and straight, it is ideal for enduro riding – even in a standing position. The optional Pillion Package includes a seat for two (standard seat height with 17″ rear wheel: 860 mm / seat height in the Enduro Package Pro with 18″ rear wheel: 875 mm). The rider’s seat height is increased by 20 mm with the Rallye Seat option (standard seat height with 17″ rear wheel): 880 mm / seat height in the Enduro Package Pro with 18″ rear wheel: 895 mm). The new R 12 G/S comes as standard with two practical steel eyelets on the rear frame, which can be used as lashing points.

The basic version of the new BMW R 12 G/S is equipped with a footrest system designed primarily for on-road use, but also suitable for off-road use thanks to its serrated profile. As part of the “Enduro Package Pro”, the R 12 G/S is equipped with an enduro footrest system which, thanks to the enlarged contact area of the footrest body in combination with three rows of spikes, provides optimum grip for enduro riding.

The butted aluminium tubular handlebars allow further ergonomic adjustment. The optional Enduro Package includes a 20 mm riser.

A powerful boxer engine with a superior power and torque output and a single-flow exhaust system.

Ever since the first BMW motorcycle – the R 32 – was launched in 1923, BMW Motorrad boxer engines have been synonymous with unmistakable, original and authentic design, a full torque curve and a unique sound character. The same is true of the new BMW R 12 G/S. The air/oil-cooled 101 mm bore, 73 mm stroke, 1,170 cc capacity boxer engine from numerous BMW motorcycle models delivers 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The left-hand exhaust system with high-mounted rear silencer meets the requirements of a classic enduro.

Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” as well as additional riding mode “Enduro Pro” as part of the Enduro Package Pro. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque (MSR) control as standard.

The new BMW R 12 G/S already features the “Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” riding modes as standard. The new R 12 G/S also comes with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) as standard, which ensures a high level of riding safety when accelerating. For off-road use, DTC can be switched off completely on the new BMW R 12 G/S. In addition, the 12 G/S is equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

Optional factory-installed Shift Assistant Pro for upshifting and downshifting without clutch operation for more dynamics, comfort and acceleration with almost no interruption of pulling power.

The Shift Assistant Pro, available as optional equipment ex works for the new BMW R 12 G/S, allows for clutchless shifting in almost all load and speed ranges. It offers increased dynamic performance and comfort compared to manual shifting, with extremely short shift times that enable acceleration with minimal interruption of pulling power.

One-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe with bolted-on rear frame provides the ideal basis for an enduro. Optimised steering head section for perfect off-road ergonomics and a wide steering angle.

The one-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe of the R 12 family is at the heart of the new BMW R 12 G/S. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame. The steering head is slightly higher and further forward on the new BMW R 12 G/S.

Large 21-inch front wheel as standard for optimum off-road performance. Optional Enduro Package Pro with 18-inch instead of 17-inch rear wheel for maximum off-road performance.

The new BMW R 12 G/S with its cross-spoke wheels is a fully fledged enduro. Accordingly, it is equipped with a 21-inch wheel at the front. A 17-inch wheel is fitted as standard at the rear. An 18-inch rear wheel is available as part of the Enduro Package Pro for even greater off-road capability.

Fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork at the front and Paralever swingarm with angled, also fully adjustable rear shock absorber paired with long spring travel for superior off-road capability.

In addition to a stiff and stable main frame as the basis, long suspension travel is essential for ambitious off-road riding.

On the new R 12 G/S, the front wheel is guided by fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork with a 45 mm diameter and a generous 210 mm of travel.

As with the other models in the BMW R 12 family, the rear wheel is guided by a Paralever swinging arm. Suspension and damping are provided by a 200 mm travel, angled spring strut with travel- dependent damping and full adjustability.

Powerful braking system in conjunction with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when cornering.

The front wheel of the new R 12 G/S is fitted with a twin disc brake with two axially bolted, 2-piston floating callipers and a disc diameter of 310 mm. A single disc brake with 2-piston floating calliper and 265 mm diameter is used on the rear wheel.

The new R 12 G/S is already equipped with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (part-integral) as standard. ABS Pro also offers more safety when braking in bends by enabling ABS-assisted braking when leaning into corners.

Classically designed, centrally positioned round instrument and 12 V socket.

The new BMW R 12 G/S is equipped as standard with a centrally positioned round instrument and a 12 V socket for the on-board power supply on the right-hand side of the cockpit.

Powerful LED light units as standard and Headlight Pro as optional equipment ex works.

The new BMW R 12 G/S features a compact LED round headlight with a diameter of 5 3⁄4″ and an iconic light signature in the shape of an “X” as standard. Furthermore, the turn indicator and control lights of the new R 12 G/S also use LED technology.

The adaptive headlight, part of Headlight Pro optional equipment, offers even more safety when riding at night.

Three attractive colours for the new BMW R 12 G/S.

The BMW R 12 G/S basic version.

Night black matt paint for front wheel cover / cockpit fairing / fuel tank / airbox cover / rear end.

Seat: Black.

Decals: Airbox cover.

BMW R 12 G/S optional colour.

Light white paint for front wheel cover / cockpit fairing / fuel tank / airbox cover / rear end.

Seat: Red.

Decals: Fork protectors / fuel tank / cockpit fairing / airbox cover.

BMW R 12 G/S Option 719 Aragonit.

Sandrover matt paint / Racing red matt paint / Mineral grey metallic matt for fuel tank / front wheel cover / cockpit fairing / airbox cover / rear end.

Seat: Black / Sandrover / Red.

Decals: Fork protectors / fuel tank / cockpit fairing.

Highlights of the new BMW R 12 G/S:

• Classic, purist enduro design.

• Original air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine with 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

• Left-hand single-flow exhaust system with high-mounted rear silencer and conical tailpipe.

• One-piece tubular spaceframe with raised and forward- positioned steering head section. Bolted-on rear frame.

• Fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork at the front and Paralever swing arm with angled, also fully adjustable rear shock absorber with revised travel-dependent damping.

• 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel as standard. 18-inch rear wheel as part of the “Enduro Package Pro” optional equipment.

• Axially mounted 2-piston floating callipers, steel flex brake lines and 310 mm brake discs.

• BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when leaning into corners.

• “Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” riding modes as standard. Additional “Enduro Pro” riding mode available as optional equipment.

• DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

• Classic round instrument panel and 12 V socket. Digital display available as optional equipment ex works.

• Powerful LED light units as standard and adaptive “Headlight Pro” as optional equipment ex works.

• Keyless Ride for conveniently activating the locking functions via radio as standard.

• Three attractive colours for a stylish look.

• Tailored range of ex works customisation optional equipment available through the premium quality Original BMW Motorrad accessories range.

Prices:

UK £14,420

Ireland £19,100

Market Launch June 2025.

