OXFORD NOMAD Modular Lightweight Luggage

NOMAD is a range of modular lightweight luggage, designed in a way that allows you to build a luggage system personalised to you.

Start by securing the appropriate harness to your bike and then choose from a range of bags, packs and pouches, attaching them however best suits your ride.

KEY RANGE FEATURES

Modular

MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) is a load-bearing specification used in the Oxford NOMAD range.

This allows an unlimited number of attachments and accessories to be added and removed to the luggage system, in any combination, and secured in a way that is convenient to the user.

Secure

The Oxford NOMAD range of accessories are securely attached to each other by a PALS (Pouch Ladder Attachment System). This is a user-friendly webbing grid made of 600D polyester, that accessory straps are weaved through, creating a tight and secure fit.

Adaptable

Every product in the Oxford NOMAD range is fully adaptable. Accessories are designed to attach to both a harness and other accessories, allowing you to customise your luggage system.

Lightweight

Because space and weight are so valuable while riding, the Oxford NOMAD range has been designed to be as light as possible, allowing the user to carry exactly what they require on their ride, commute or adventure.

HARNESSES

Start off your Oxford NOMAD journey by selecting a harness, designed for either the saddle or tank, to mount your accessories onto.

Adventure Harness

Adventure Harness XL

OL581 REGULAR RRP: £29.99

OL582 XL RRP: £34.99

The Oxford NOMAD Adventure Harness is a MOLLE-compatible, universal saddle mounted base for attaching multiple luggage accessories.

Accessory Harness

OL579 RRP: £19.99

The Oxford NOMAD Accessory Harness is a MOLLE-compatible, universal saddle mounted base for attaching luggage accessories. This can also be used as an attachment point on larger luggage products.

Tank Harness

OL580 RRP: £24.99

The Oxford NOMAD Tank Harness is a universal tank mounted base for attaching luggage accessories. Designed to surround the fuel cap, it is not necessary to remove whilst refuelling.

ACCESSORIES

Select as many different pouches and attachments you require and build a luggage system that works around you.

Oxford NOMAD’s MOLLE-compatible system means you can fix together and combine multiple attachments both to a harness and to each other.

Utility Pouch

OL583 1 Litre RRP: £24.99

OL584 2 Litre RRP: £29.99

The Oxford NOMAD 1L & 2L Utility Pouches are multi-functional carrier designed for carrying small personal items.

Utility Pouch

OL586 4 Litre RRP: £34.99

The Oxford NOMAD 4L Utility Pouch is a multi-functional carrier designed for larger items. With a front webbing panel, this also acts as a secondary mounting point for other Oxford NOMAD accessories.

Cool Bag

OL585 RRP: £29.99

The Oxford NOMAD Cool Bag is an adjustable carrier with an insulated liner to help keep your food and drinks cool.

Drop sack

OL587 RRP: £34.99

The Oxford NOMAD Drop Sack has an open top design for easy-access and storing larger items, such as a tent or sleeping bag.

Bottlestash

Bottlestash XL

OL583 Regular RRP: £24.99

OL584 XL RRP: £29.99

The Oxford NOMAD Bottlestash is an adjustable bottle carrier designed to carry an Oxford Fuel Flask or Oxford AQUA Insulated Flask.

