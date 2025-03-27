Zero Motorcycles Continues To Enhance EV Adoption With Extension to Go Electric Promotion

Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in premium electric motorcycles, is continuing to make riding electric even more accessible with an extension to the Go Electric promotion.

The promotion will now run until 30th June 2025. As well as an extension to the date, Zero have also announced that MY2024 models are also now included in the deal. Beginning from 1st April 2025, customers can enjoy huge discounts of up £5,000 off pre-existing previous year models.

As the demand for zero-emission, high-performance motorcycles accelerates across Europe, Zero is removing financial barriers and putting more riders in the saddle of cutting-edge EV technology. From now until 30th June 2025, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on some of Zero’s 22’, 23’ and 24’ plate models – whether they’re looking for an exhilarating weekend ride or a game-changing daily commuter.

“We have seen great success with the current Go Electric campaign, and we’re really excited that we’re able to extend it. This is the perfect time to make the switch to electric and the Go Electric campaign will make that even easier.” said Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager at Zero Motorcycles. “We know riders are eager to embrace the future of motorcycling, and by extending ‘GO Electric,’ we’re making it simpler than ever. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced biker or brand new to two wheels, there’s never been a better moment to experience the power, efficiency, and pure thrill of a Zero Motorcycle. We’ve listened to the demand for lower prices in the EV market, and we’re thrilled to be making it easier than ever to own a Zero.”

For a limited time, riders can take advantage of discounts across all participating models: Advertisement

2022 Models

DS & DSR: £5,000 off

FX, FXE, FXS: £2,500 off

2023 Models

DS, DSR & DSR/X: £4,200 off

S, SR, SR/F & SR/S: £4,200 off

FX & FXE: £2,500 off

2024 Models

DS, DSR & DSR/X: £3,300 off

S, SR, SR/F & SR/S: £3,300 off

FX & FXE: £2,500 off

Zero Motorcycles has long been at the forefront of the EV revolution, combining world-class performance with zero emissions and ultra-low running costs. With instant torque, cutting-edge tech, and an electrifying riding experience, Zero’s bikes are built for those who refuse to compromise on power and sustainability, with the future of riding at the heart of every decision they make.

This game-changing incentive is only available for a limited time. Find your nearest participating Zero Motorcycles dealer today and unlock huge savings on your next electric ride.

For more information and to locate a dealer, visit: https://zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/consumer-financing

For more Zero Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Zero Motorcycles News

or head to the official Zero Motorcycles website zeromotorcycles.com