Norton Motorcycles Partners with Krazy Horse Central London

Norton Motorcycles has expanded its sales partner network to include Krazy Horse Central London.

Located in Kensington, Krazy Horse’s Central London location will be the fourth Krazy Horse sales partner to feature Norton Motorcycles, bringing Norton’s iconic range of motorcycles to enthusiasts in the area. From the timeless Commando 961 to the cutting-edge V4SV and V4CR models, these exceptional motorcycles are now available to view, test ride, and purchase at Krazy Horse in Kensington.

In addition to showcasing Norton’s latest models, Krazy Horse offers a full suite of services, including expert servicing, repairs, and a wide selection of genuine parts and accessories. Norton’s branded apparel will also be on display and available for purchase, including the latest Essentials collection.

Frank Augustyniak, Dealer Principal of Krazy Horse, said: “As long-term partners of Norton Motorcycles, we are delighted to be representing the brand in our Kensington showroom. This addition means that we now have Norton in stock at all our locations, and we look forward to helping their customers there.”

Chris Bexon, Head of Sales at Norton Motorcycles, said: "We are excited to be expanding our Krazy Horse partnership to a fourth location with the Central London dealership. The professionalism and services provided by their skilled staff and technicians makes them the perfect sales partner to help our customers with their motorcycle needs."

About Krazy Horse

Founded in 1995, Krazy Horse is a group of motorcycle, car and e-bike dealerships founded by owner Paul Beamish.

Over the last 28 years, the group has built up an impressive network and customer base by designing its showrooms to fit the needs of car and motorcycle enthusiasts from all walks of life. Across its locations, Krazy Horse offers everything a petrolhead could possibly want, from clothing and apparel to motorcycle servicing and repairs.

You can find Krazy Horse Central London at:

369 Kensington High Street

London

W14 8NL

