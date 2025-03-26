Celebrate Mother’s Day with GIVI

The Italian brand presents the most successful options for all the biker mums out there.

Find the best gift for biker mums with GIVI. The transalpine brand offers a wide variety of options to make a success of a special day. With the aim of making life easier for all lovers of two wheels, it offers different options which can boast of quality, functionality and design.

Next Sunday, 30th March, is Mother’s Day in the UK, a date to celebrate all women and recognise their dedication and bravery every day. To find the perfect gift for every mother, GIVI offers a range of products where you will find a special gift for every type of female motorcyclist. Whether they prefer long trips or city journeys, the Italian manufacturer presents a varied selection adapted to the needs of every woman.

50.3 VISION, maximum protection on two wheels

A full-face helmet that offers the necessary comfort and safety together with an innovative design, with an excellent price-quality ratio. It has a thermoplastic shell and ECE 22R06 certification and the 50.3 VISION also features a Pinlock® Max Vision lens, sun visor and advanced ventilation for comfort. What’s more, the inner liner is removable and washable, which promotes freshness and allows for the best conditions for all rides. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

NECK SAFER TC400, the accessory that makes the difference

Comfort is one of the most important aspects when riding a motorbike. With this thermal neck warmer, you will keep your neck protected from low temperatures and draughts during your ride. It’s easy to use – it’s just placed under the collar of the jacket and, thanks to the adjustable quick-release fastener, it can be adapted to all sizes. Advertisement

Universal GPS-Smartphone Holder S952B, for mothers who need to stay connected

The perfect option for transporting your smartphone on motorbikes, scooters and bicycles. It has an attachment system designed and patented by GIVI, which makes it quick and easy to attach and detach the holder from the mounting system. It will also keep your device safe thanks to the presence of the ‘shock absorber cushion’, which acts as a protector for your smartphone. This avoids any potential damage due to potholes or poor pavement conditions.

MAXIA 5, carrying everything you need for long journeys

For those mothers who enjoy long motorbike trips and need a suitcase with enough capacity to carry everything they need, the Maxia 5 is an ideal choice. Whether you’re travelling alone or with a friend, this case has a 58-litre capacity, with a shape that is both aerodynamic and polished. It can hold two large modular helmets and ensures comfort for the user thanks to the option of coming with an additional backrest.

TREKKER DOLOMITI, the perfect choice for adventurous mums

The pack of two 36L aluminium panniers features a MONOKEY® attachment system that allows the pannier rack to be opened and released with the same key and a single lock. These natural aluminium side cases have a classic aesthetic, featuring softer lines and a functional design to carry everything you need.

