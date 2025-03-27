Bonhams’ Spring Stafford Sale Unveils Exceptional Historic Motorcycles Including a Rare 1937 Vincent-HRD Rapide and Racing Icons Offered Across Two Day Sale.

Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles’ highly-anticipated Spring Stafford Sale will present an incredible range of over 250 motorcycles – more than 100 offered with No Reserve – across two days, 26-27 April, at the renowned International Classic MotorCycle Show, Staffordshire County Showground, UK. A 1937 Vincent-HRD 998cc Rapide Series-A, one of just 78 manufactured and one of only 50 which still exist, is just one of the standout offerings. Estimated at £180,000 – 240,000, this Series-A Vincent Rapides earned its first owner, Jim Kentish, a coveted Brooklands Gold Star – awarded for a 100mph-plus lap of the Surrey circuit – in 1938. It is the only 1,000cc Vincent to have ever achieved a Gold Star.

“With an outstanding lineup spanning all eras, this is a motorcycle enthusiast’s heaven,” commented Ben Walker, Bonhams|Cars Motorcycle Department Director. “A number of historically significant machines are making their auction debut – and estimates across the sale range from the hundreds to hundreds of thousands.”

James Stensel, UK Head of Bonhams|Cars Motorcycle Department, said: “With more than 250 incredible motorcycles – and over 100 to sell without reserve! – we look forward to welcoming clients old and new to what promises to be another truly memorable Bonhams motorcycle auction.” Advertisement

The sale will also offer over 50 lots from The Dale Winfield Collection on Saturday 26 April, all being sold at No Reserve. With a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, adventure, and history, Winfield’s collection is reflective of a man who saw value where others did not, who built something lasting, and who found joy in the machines in his collection – a collection that once numbered more than 400 motorcycles. Highlights from those on offer include two Honda VFR750R RC30s which were purchased by Winfield directly from Carl Fogarty MBE, one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time. The 1988 Honda VFR750R RC30, estimated at £30,000 – 40,000, was the only motorcycle that Fogarty used in 1988 to win that year’s Formula 1 World Championship and one of two used to win the 1989 Formula 1 World Championship, this example being the one predominantly used. Estimated at £25,000 – 35,000, the 1989 Honda VFR750R RC30 also on offer scored Fogarty his debut Isle of Man TT win in the ’89 Production 750 event.

Additional highlights from the Winfield Collection include:

A c.1937 Scott 498cc Flying Squirrel Motorcycle Combination once owned by Steve McQueen (1930-1980) , the legendary American actor known for his antihero persona. Estimate: £25,000 – 35,000 .

once owned by , the legendary American actor known for his antihero persona. Estimate: . A c.1986 Armstrong-CCM 250cc CF250 Racing Motorcycle , one of only four 250s produced by Armstrong Competition Motorcycles in the mid-1980s. It was used by future British Superbike Champion Niall Mackenzie (b.1961) , who rode for the Silverstone Armstrong team in the 1984, 1985 and 1986 seasons. Estimate: £6,000 – 10,000 .

, one of only four 250s produced by Armstrong Competition Motorcycles in the mid-1980s. It was used by future British Superbike Champion , who rode for the Silverstone Armstrong team in the 1984, 1985 and 1986 seasons. Estimate: . A 1985 Yamaha YZ490 Stunt Bike used by Eddie Kidd (b. 1959), the UK’s greatest motorcycle stunt performer of all time, for over 3,000 jumps all around the world. Estimate: £5,000 – 8,000.

In addition to no less than eight single owner collections, the sale will also be headlined by a number of exceptionally rare and significant motorcycles including a 1925 Brough Superior 981cc SS100, estimated at £300,000 – 350,000. One of only 12 of the original SS100s from 1925 known to survivor, it retains its matching frame, engine and gearbox numbers and boasts a rich racing history, including 2nd place in the 1927 Ulster Grand Prix.

