MTR launch versatile K-15 Evo Flip-Up helmet in the UK

Motorcycle helmet brand MTR has revealed the new K-15 Evo Flip-Up helmet in the UK, costing just £125*.

The latest addition to MTR’s comprehensive lineup is now exclusively available in the UK through Louis Moto’s website, Europe’s premier motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

Constructed from a robust Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polycarbonate blend and meeting the latest ECE 22.06 safety standards, the MTR K-15 Evo Flip-Up helmet offers exceptional impact resistance without compromising on weight, tipping the scales at a mere 1,650 grams.

Designed with versatility in mind, the K-15 Evo features a convenient flip-up mechanism, allowing riders to seamlessly transition between full-face and open-face configurations at the press of a button. This adaptability caters to a wide array of riding scenarios, from urban commutes to touring adventures and everything in between.

The K-15 Evo comes equipped with a clear visor, prepared for Pinlock anti-fog inserts, ensuring clear vision in varying weather conditions. An integral smoked sun visor also provides additional protection against glare, enhancing rider comfort and visibility during daytime rides. Advertisement

Rider comfort is paramount in the K-15 Evo’s design. The helmet boasts a fully removable comfort lining, enabling easy cleaning and maintenance. Adjustable ventilation, including chin and top inlet vents complemented by rear extraction, ensures optimal airflow, keeping riders cool and focused while wearing the helmet during hot conditions.

A reliable and simple ratchet fastener provides a secure and adjustable fit, providing both safety and convenience. The K15-Evo also includes a chin curtain and breath guard, further enhancing overall comfort.

MTR’s K-15 Evo Flip-Up helmet is available in black, silver or white colourways, in sizes XS through to XL, and can be purchased in the UK exclusively through Louis Moto’s website. Priced competitively at £125*, the K-15 Evo offers exceptional value without compromising on quality or safety.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including MTR, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.

*All prices are correct as of the date of this release.