Ruroc Restocks Best Selling ATLAS 4.0 DC Collection

Dropping on the Ruroc website on March 25th, Ruroc is restocking their popular ATLAS 4.0 DC collection comprised of three iconic, special edition designs inspired by the world’s greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains: The Batman, protector of Gotham City and arguably one of the world’s most famous superheroes, fan-favorite villain Harley Quinn and the best-selling Joker.

The ATLAS 4.0 The Joker motorcycle helmet, is ready to run the streets with meticulously detailed graphics showcasing the infamous Joker grin. The ATLAS 4.0 The Batman features a sleek aluminum finish and the iconic silhouette of The Batman himself, emblazoned in a chaotic swarm of bats. The ATLAS 4.0 Harley Quinn features bold, red graphics bringing the shenanigans of Harley Quinn to life.

The ATLAS 4.0, the latest evolution of the iconic ATLAS helmet range, is Ruroc’s most advanced full-face motorcycle helmet ever made and one of the very first helmets on the market to exceed ECE 22.06 safety standards by over 20%. Alongside its aggressive style and bold artwork, there’s a significant upgrade in rider comfort, protection, and performance with a fully re-engineered plush interior, innovative collaboration with RHEON™ reactive polymer technology, and aerodynamic performance that not only makes it more stable, but also improves acoustic performance by 57%.

The ATLAS 4.0 offers full integration with Ruroc's Shockwave Bluetooth audio system that seamlessly integrates into the back of the helmet. Riders can connect to the rest of the world through the new CHAIN Application – the next level in rider communication using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology to connect riders with infinite range, unlimited group size, and universal compatibility.





