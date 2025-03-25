Pack light, ride far: the ultra-lightweight camping tent from Oxford

MICRO TENT

Ultra compact adventure tent

Completing Oxford’s Camping Collection is the all-new MICRO TENT.

This super-compact, ultra lightweight technical tour de force is designed to provide comfortable shelter for one rider and their kit.

Its tiny, packed size and low weight make it easy to pack and transport with the rest of your luggage and when erected, it is a full two-man size (or 1 rider + kit).

Despite its lack of bulk, durability is not compromised. Made from waterproof Ripstop High Density Polyester, it meets the ISO9512 standard for tear resistance, breaking strength, resistance to penetration by water and weatherability.

Its light colour is designed to reflect sunlight and, in conjunction with the generous vents, keep the inside cool.

In other words, it’s not just any old tent…

OX845

£199.99

Key Features

Sleeps 1 rider & full kit

>5m assembly

Ultra compact to fit into luggage

Lightweight – 2.5kg

Materials

Flysheet: – 210T Polyester Ripstop 4000mm HH

Groundsheet: – 210D Polyester 5000mmHH

Poles – Super strong flex-alloy

Design

ISO5912 certified

Flame retardant

Quick assembly/disassembly

Good ventilation to prevent condensation

Dimensions

Compact packed size – 32 x 14 x 19cm

Erected internal size – 110 x 80 x 215cm

Weight – 2.5kg

