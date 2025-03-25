Advertisement
Pack light, ride far: the ultra-lightweight camping tent from Oxford

Completing Oxford’s Camping Collection is the all-new MICRO TENT. This super-compact, ultra lightweight technical tour de force is designed to provide comfortable shelter for one rider and their kit.
March 25, 2025

MICRO TENT
Ultra compact adventure tent

Completing Oxford’s Camping Collection is the all-new MICRO TENT.

This super-compact, ultra lightweight technical tour de force is designed to provide comfortable shelter for one rider and their kit.

Its tiny, packed size and low weight make it easy to pack and transport with the rest of your luggage and when erected, it is a full two-man size (or 1 rider + kit).

Despite its lack of bulk, durability is not compromised. Made from waterproof Ripstop High Density Polyester, it meets the ISO9512 standard for tear resistance, breaking strength, resistance to penetration by water and weatherability.

Its light colour is designed to reflect sunlight and, in conjunction with the generous vents, keep the inside cool.

In other words, it’s not just any old tent…

OX845
£199.99

Pack Light, Ride Far: The Ultra-lightweight Camping Tent From OxfordKey Features

  • Sleeps 1 rider & full kit
  • >5m assembly
  • Ultra compact to fit into luggage
  • Lightweight – 2.5kg

Materials 

  • Flysheet: – 210T Polyester Ripstop 4000mm HH
  • Groundsheet: – 210D  Polyester 5000mmHH
  • Poles – Super strong flex-alloy

Design

  • ISO5912 certified
  • Flame retardant
  • Quick assembly/disassembly
  • Good ventilation to prevent condensation

Dimensions

  • Compact packed size – 32 x 14 x 19cm
  • Erected internal size – 110 x 80 x 215cm
  • Weight – 2.5kg

Click here for more info on the MICRO TENT

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Meanwhile you can purchase Oxford MICRO TENT from Amazon by clicking our affiliate link*:

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Frank Duggan
Published

