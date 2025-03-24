The 2025 EWC 24 Heures Motos contender

The teams preparing to chase FIM Endurance World Championship success in the 24 Heures Motos next month (17-20 April) have been revealed.
Organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest has accepted 53 entry applications – an increase of five compared to 2024 – to further underline the growing popularity of the EWC and the Le Mans-based season opener.
The applicants include 18 Formula EWC teams, 31 Dunlop-equipped Superstock outfits and three entrants in the eagerly anticipated FIM Endurance World Trophy, a new and exciting entry-level category from 2025 for Dunlop-supplied production-based motorcycles. There is also a single Expérimental class entrant, Metiss.
So far, 32 teams entered for the 24 Heures Motos have completed the permanent registration process with more expected to follow. The full entry list detailing the competing riders and their nationalities will be published in due course.
EWC 24 Heures Motos team line-up:
FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (FORMULA EWC)
1 Yoshimura SERT Motul / Suzuki
4 Tati Team AVA6 Racing / Honda
5 F.C.C. TSR Honda France / Honda
6 ERC BMW Endurance Team / BMW
7 Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team / Yamaha
8 Team Bolliger Switzerland / Kawasaki
11 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar / Kawasaki
14 Maco Racing / Yamaha
24 Maxxess by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul / Kawasaki
37 BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team / BMW
53 Mana-Au Competition / Honda
65 Motobox Kremer Racing powered by 321 / Yamaha
77 Wójcik Racing Team EWC / Honda
90 Team LRP Poland / BMW
96 Team Moto Ain / Yamaha
98 PMS 99 Yam Service / Yamaha
99 ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 / Yamaha
116 Kingtyre Fullgas Racing Team / Kawasaki
FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CUP (SUPERSTOCK)
2 T2C Racing / BMW
10 Infini Team FLAM Racing / Yamaha
15 Aprilia Le Mans 2 Roues / Aprilia
18 Team18 Pompiers Igol CMS Motostore / Yamaha
22 Team 202 / Yamaha
25 Team Étoile / BMW
27 TRT27 AZ Moto / Honda
33 Team 33 Louit April Moto / Kawasaki
34 JMA Racing Action Bike / Suzuki
35 TMC 35-PMO / Yamaha
36 3ART Best of Bike / Yamaha
41 Dafy-RAC 41-Honda / Honda
43 BGR Czech Team by Maco / Yamaha
44 Honda No Limits / Honda
49 Revo-M2 / Aprilia
55 National Motos Honda FMA / Honda
56 Team Players / Kawasaki
72 Junior Team Le Mans Sud Suzuki / Suzuki
82 Uniserv Moto82 / Kawasaki
85 Team Racing 85 by A2M2 / Kawasaki
86 Pitlane Endurance / Yamaha
89 Breizh Motorsport / Yamaha
95 X-Trem Racing / Suzuki
111 Aviobike WRS / Ducati
119 Slider Endurance / Honda
135 CAM Racing Team / Honda
153 TPC by Moteur Actif / Yamaha
182 Team Etone Racing / Yamaha
212 WERC Motors Events / Suzuki
241 AG Racing Team / Honda
713 Hungarian Endurance Racing Team by Moto-Jungle / BMW
FIM ENDURANCE WORLD TROPHY (PRODUCTION)
42 Green Team 42 Lycée St Claire / Kawasaki
199 Artec / Kawasaki
222 Team Super Moto Racing / Yamaha
EWC 24 Heures Motos team line-up in numbers:
53 entries
18 Formula EWC
31 in Superstock
3 in Production
1 in Expérimental
The 24 Heures Motos forms the opening round of the four-event 2025 EWC season from 17-20 April. Ticket information is available HERE.