The 2025 EWC 24 Heures Motos contender

The teams preparing to chase FIM Endurance World Championship success in the 24 Heures Motos next month (17-20 April) have been revealed.

Organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest has accepted 53 entry applications – an increase of five compared to 2024 – to further underline the growing popularity of the EWC and the Le Mans-based season opener.

The applicants include 18 Formula EWC teams, 31 Dunlop-equipped Superstock outfits and three entrants in the eagerly anticipated FIM Endurance World Trophy, a new and exciting entry-level category from 2025 for Dunlop-supplied production-based motorcycles. There is also a single Expérimental class entrant, Metiss.

So far, 32 teams entered for the 24 Heures Motos have completed the permanent registration process with more expected to follow. The full entry list detailing the competing riders and their nationalities will be published in due course.

EWC 24 Heures Motos team line-up: Advertisement

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (FORMULA EWC)

1 Yoshimura SERT Motul / Suzuki

4 Tati Team AVA6 Racing / Honda

5 F.C.C. TSR Honda France / Honda

6 ERC BMW Endurance Team / BMW

7 Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team / Yamaha

8 Team Bolliger Switzerland / Kawasaki

11 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar / Kawasaki

14 Maco Racing / Yamaha

24 Maxxess by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul / Kawasaki

37 BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team / BMW

53 Mana-Au Competition / Honda

65 Motobox Kremer Racing powered by 321 / Yamaha

77 Wójcik Racing Team EWC / Honda

90 Team LRP Poland / BMW

96 Team Moto Ain / Yamaha

98 PMS 99 Yam Service / Yamaha

99 ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 / Yamaha

116 Kingtyre Fullgas Racing Team / Kawasaki

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CUP (SUPERSTOCK)

2 T2C Racing / BMW

10 Infini Team FLAM Racing / Yamaha

15 Aprilia Le Mans 2 Roues / Aprilia

18 Team18 Pompiers Igol CMS Motostore / Yamaha

22 Team 202 / Yamaha

25 Team Étoile / BMW

27 TRT27 AZ Moto / Honda

33 Team 33 Louit April Moto / Kawasaki

34 JMA Racing Action Bike / Suzuki

35 TMC 35-PMO / Yamaha

36 3ART Best of Bike / Yamaha

41 Dafy-RAC 41-Honda / Honda

43 BGR Czech Team by Maco / Yamaha

44 Honda No Limits / Honda

49 Revo-M2 / Aprilia

55 National Motos Honda FMA / Honda

56 Team Players / Kawasaki

72 Junior Team Le Mans Sud Suzuki / Suzuki

82 Uniserv Moto82 / Kawasaki

85 Team Racing 85 by A2M2 / Kawasaki

86 Pitlane Endurance / Yamaha

89 Breizh Motorsport / Yamaha

95 X-Trem Racing / Suzuki

111 Aviobike WRS / Ducati

119 Slider Endurance / Honda

135 CAM Racing Team / Honda

153 TPC by Moteur Actif / Yamaha

182 Team Etone Racing / Yamaha

212 WERC Motors Events / Suzuki

241 AG Racing Team / Honda

713 Hungarian Endurance Racing Team by Moto-Jungle / BMW

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD TROPHY (PRODUCTION)

42 Green Team 42 Lycée St Claire / Kawasaki

199 Artec / Kawasaki

222 Team Super Moto Racing / Yamaha

EWC 24 Heures Motos team line-up in numbers:

53 entries

18 Formula EWC

31 in Superstock

3 in Production

1 in Expérimental

The 24 Heures Motos forms the opening round of the four-event 2025 EWC season from 17-20 April. Ticket information is available HERE.