Richa Stradale Gp 1-pc

Constructed from high-performance cowhide leather for durability and resilience on road and track, inner arm stretch panels provide added comfort and allow for easy movement while a comfortable polyester lining offers breathability.

Featuring Air Vent System (AVS) fixed ventilation in key areas, this suit keeps riders cool under intense conditions. Its precurved racing fit enhances ergonomics, and the full-length front zipper allows for quick and effortless changing.

Designed with aerodynamics in mind, the suit is equipped with a speed hump, improving airflow and safety during high-speed rides. Comfort is further prioritized with neoprene finishes on the sleeves, neck, and ankles.

For protection, the suit boasts hard cup protection, fitted with D3O® L1 protection at shoulders, elbows and knees (upgradable to L2), ensuring maximum impact resistance. Additionally, integrated sliders on the shoulders and knees are made from top-grade, high-strength plastic molecules, providing superior durability and abrasion resistance. The arm sliders are fully replaceable, allowing riders to swap them out as needed.

An upgrade to D3O® Racing LP2 Pro protectors is available for the elbows and knees, along with optional D3O® divided chest protectors for enhanced safety.

The suit is Tech-Air ready, seamlessly integrating with advanced airbag systems. An integrated rider tag ensures essential personal information and emergency contact details are readily accessible in case of an incident.

This racing suit is the ultimate combination of comfort, safety, and performance, meeting the needs of serious riders.

Available in a choice of size UK 36-48 in a choice of three colourways – Black, Black/White and Red/White, the Stradale GP 1PC has an RRP of £599.99.

Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your nearest UK-approved Richa stockist.



