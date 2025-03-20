Richa launches sports-focussed Stradale Collection

The Stradale collection is designed for riders seeking the perfect combination of style, protection and comfort with all items tailored to meet the needs of the modern rider.

The versatile range consists of both leather and textile options.

The leather collection offers a one-piece suit, a jacket, matching trousers, and a selection of gloves.

Focusing on both functionality and aesthetics, the Stradale collection utilises high-quality materials and advanced technologies to deliver the ultimate riding experience with the flexibility and safety required for both sport and everyday use. Whether it’s breathable linings, perforated leather details, or reinforced protective zones, each piece in the collection ensures optimal safety and freedom of movement, no matter the conditions.

Taking safety to the next level, the jacket and one-piece leather suit have been specifically designed to be compatible with the Alpinestars Tech-Air® 5 airbag system. Offering instant, full body protection when it matters the most, the airbag integrates seamlessly without compromising on comfort or mobility. Advertisement

Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your nearest UK-approved Richa stockist.

Click on the items below to see the full post on each item.

Stradale GP 1-PC

Stradale Leather Jacket

Stradale Leather Trousers

Stradale Glove Range

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com