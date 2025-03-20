The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia unveiled at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy: a collector’s bike that pays homage to Ducati’s triumph in Azzurro at Mugello in 2024.

A tribute to the colour of Italy’s National sports teams and Francesco Bagnaia’s victory at last year’s Mugello Grand Prix. Exclusive and pure expression of Italian excellence: welcome Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia.

Presented at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is a collector’s model – produced in just 163 numbered units signed by Francesco Bagnaia – that takes enthusiasts back to the extraordinary date of 2 June 2024 when, on Republic Day, the Ducati Lenovo Team raced in the Italian Grand Prix with a special Azzurro livery, a tribute to the colour of Italy’s National sports teams, obtaining first and second place with Bagnaia and Bastianini, thus scoring a dream one-two with two Italian riders on the highest steps of the podium.

Serving as the setting for the presentation event of the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia was the prestigious Salone degli Arazzi inside Palazzo Piacentini in Rome, home of the MIMIT, the symbolic place of Italian entrepreneurial and industrial excellence. The bike was presented by Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, in the presence of the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. At the end of the event, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, also gave farewell greetings.



“Being at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy today to present the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is a great honour and marks the culmination of a project that reflects the pure essence of Made in Italy,” declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati: “ I remember with great emotion the Mugello race last year, which ended with the unforgettable victory in ‘Azzurro’ on our home track, right on Republic Day. A success full of meaning and transformed into something tangible for our Ducatisti thanks to 163 unique bikes – 1 like Pecco’s first place and 63 like his race number in MotoGP – which embody Italy’s passion and sporting soul, expressions of our uniqueness on the international scene. On behalf of Ducati, I thank Minister Urso and MIMIT for hosting us and making this occasion even more important.”

The presentation event was held under the patronage of Altagamma, the Foundation that brings together the companies of the high Italian cultural and creative industry and opens the series of activities promoted by MIMIT for the Italian National Day of Made In Italy, which takes place every 15 April and celebrates the promotion of the country's excellence.

The base of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is the new V4 S presented last July at the World Ducati Week (press kit here) and the subject of an important evolutionary leap thanks to the integrated approach between aerodynamics and design, a completely revised chassis and innovative electronic solutions such as Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race eCBS.

The Tricolore Italia is enriched with technical equipment as standard that improves performance on the track, making it even more unique. It is equipped with five-spoke carbon fibre wheels that reduce the weight by 0.950 kg compared to the forged ones of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear. Thanks to these wheels, the nimbleness of the bike increases when changing direction and the tendency of the bike to close the trajectory during acceleration when still leaning is amplified.



The new Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is also the first production bike in the world to be equipped with the Front Brake Pro+ front braking system, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs with a diameter of 338.5 mm and a thickness of 6.2 mm, which increase braking power and performance consistency, and GP4 Sport Production racing calipers machined from solid, homologated for road use and equipped with cooling fins. This system, used by the official Ducati riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, is derived from the racing ones used in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as is the case on the MotoGP bike and the Superbike.

The special equipment of the Tricolore Italia is completed by a dry clutch, adjustable footpegs in solid aluminium, and a GPS module . Those who want to use it on the track will also have at their disposal a racing tank cap in solid aluminium, brake caliper conveyors, an open clutch cover in carbon fibre and a kit for removing the license plate holder, all supplied as standard. The experience of riding this collector’s bike will be made even more special thanks to an Alcantara saddle, a racing plexiglass and a dedicated dashboard animation at key-on. In addition, each Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia has the original signature of Pecco Bagnaia on the tank and will be delivered in an exclusive personalized wooden crate.

Like all collectible Ducati motorcycles, this model is also made unique by the steering plate in machined from solid aluminium with the name of the model, unit number, profile of the circuit and an inscription celebrating the lap record set by Bagnaia.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover, which are delivered in a special customised box created to match the livery. The unit number is also shown on the aluminium badge on the ignition key.

Finally, the uniqueness of the Tricolore Italia is reinforced by the possibility, reserved for owners, to complete its look with a limited edition professional suit, made of fine kangaroo leather, featuring a colour scheme that matches that of the bike.

All 163 units of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia have already been assigned.



Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia

• Special series, numbered and limited to 163 units

• Colour

Tricolore livery

• Main features

Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cc

Maximum power of 216 hp at 13,500 rpm

Maximum torque of 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm

“Front Frame”

17-litre aluminium tank originally signed by Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0

Öhlins NPX-30 pressurized fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Kerb weight without fuel: 188 kg

Alcantara seat

Racing plexiglass

Dry clutch kit

Billet aluminium steering plate with model name and progressive number

Dedicated dashboard animation at key-on

Dedicated aluminium contact key with progressive number

Adjustable billet aluminium footpegs

Front Brake PRO+ braking system: double Brembo 338.5 x 6.2 mm T-drive ventilated front disc, Brembo GP4 Sport Production calipers, Brembo MCS 19.21 pump with remote register

Carbon fibre rims (homologated for two-seater use)

Front and rear mudguard, chain guard, heel guards, swingarm cover, exhaust guard, alternator cover in carbon fibre

GPS module

Dedicated wooden transport crate *

Dedicated motorcycle cover *

Certificate of authenticity *

Customized box for additional components *

Billet aluminium racing fuel tank cap **

Carbon fibre brake caliper air conveyors**

License plate holder removal kit **

Open carbon fibre clutch cover **

* Additional equipment

** Additional equipment not homologated for road use