NEW from Oxford: Bullet mini rear LED indicators – in stock now

For rear use only, these Bullet mini rear LED indicators with amber lenses are designed for ultra-low profile, flush-fit mounting.
March 20, 2025

E-marked for road use and fully waterproof, these super bright replacement indicators offer an unrivalled aesthetic.

RRP: £39.99

FEATURES
• Mini indicators with amber lens
• 1 powerful LED with zinc case
• Waterproof design
• Rear use only
• Voltage 12V
• Power 2W
• M8 bolt: thread pitch 1.25

Click here for more info on the Oxford: Bullet mini rear LED indicators

You can also purchase Oxford: Bullet mini rear LED indicators from Amazon by clicking our affiliate link*: https://amzn.to/4iz5UV7

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Frank Duggan
Published

