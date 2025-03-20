New From Oxford: Bullet Mini Rear Led Indicators - In Stock Now

For rear use only, these Bullet mini rear LED indicators with amber lenses are designed for ultra-low profile, flush-fit mounting.
E-marked for road use and fully waterproof, these super bright replacement indicators offer an unrivalled aesthetic.
RRP: £39.99
FEATURES
• Mini indicators with amber lens
• 1 powerful LED with zinc case
• Waterproof design
• Rear use only
• Voltage 12V
• Power 2W
• M8 bolt: thread pitch 1.25
Click here for more info on the Oxford: Bullet mini rear LED indicators
You can also purchase Oxford: Bullet mini rear LED indicators from Amazon by clicking our affiliate link*: https://amzn.to/4iz5UV7
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/
*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.