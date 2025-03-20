New From Oxford: Bullet Mini Rear Led Indicators - In Stock Now

For rear use only, these Bullet mini rear LED indicators with amber lenses are designed for ultra-low profile, flush-fit mounting.

E-marked for road use and fully waterproof, these super bright replacement indicators offer an unrivalled aesthetic.

RRP: £39.99

FEATURES

• Mini indicators with amber lens

• 1 powerful LED with zinc case

• Waterproof design

• Rear use only

• Voltage 12V

• Power 2W

• M8 bolt: thread pitch 1.25

