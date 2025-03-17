Enter the Dragon from LS2

New LS2 Dragon brings full 6K Carbon construction and practicality for the road.

LS2 has unveiled its latest premium helmet, the Dragon, which boasts full 6k Carbon construction for race levels of protection and weight, and a host of practical features for everyday riding.

Like the complete LS2 range, it’s designed and developed in their European HQ in Barcelona. The Dragon’s shell is made from 100% high grade 6k Twill Weave Carbon Fibre, for high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, without a weight penalty.

Aerodynamically optimised to help keep the head stable at speed, it comes in three outer shell sizes, for the smallest, lightest possible helmet across the fitment range – from just 1400 grams.

Carbon components feature throughout the Dragon, including the ventilation ports at the chin, forehead and exhaust ports at the rear. These direct airflow through channelling in the EPS liner for instant temperature control. Advertisement

The 3D Optically Correct A-Class Polycarbonate visor sits in a wide aperture for maximum all-round vision. It features an ingenious quick release system, derived from LS2’s race helmets, for hassle free removal and fitting.

It comes with a Pinlock® 120 MaxVision™ Anti Fog System as standard and a breath guard also features.

Inside is an X-Static© Silver Fabric liner, which is antimicrobial and anti-odour, and also helps to regulate temperature. As you’d expect, it’s fully removable and washable. The long-oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts follow the natural contour of the head for maximum comfort.

Fully certified to the latest ECE 22.06 standard, additional safety features include Emergency Release System cheek pads, reinforced chin strap with Double D-Ring fastening, multi-density EPS impact absorption, and reflective safety patches.

Available in a solid carbon finish at £349.99 and in four eye-catching graphic schemes at just £379.99, the LS2 Dragon offers exceptional value for a full carbon helmet.

It also comes ready to accept LS2’s voice-operated Bluetooth® by Cardo 4X Intercom for hands-free connectivity.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com