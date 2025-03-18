Ducati expands the network with a new dealership opening in Watford

Ducati brings its iconic range of motorcycles to Ducati North London, following a significant £1million investment, and a new state-of-the-art dealership opening in Watford, in partnership with luxury motor retailer LIND.

Following extensive work to convert a former dealership to meet Ducati’s high standards, LIND has become the latest partner to join the Italian manufacturer’s list of upper premium retail partners. The site, at Trade City in Watford, employs 14 staff, including dedicated expert technicians, trained to deliver the highest calibre servicing, and a passionate sales team to support clients during their motorcycle purchase. Clients can also use the Ducati Configurator or book a test ride online before visiting the new store on Ducati.com.

The official opening ceremony took place on Saturday, 15th March and saw Ducati UK MD Fabrizio Cazzoli join LIND’s Executive Chairman Russ Dacre MBE and British superbike rider, Leon Haslam, to cut the ribbon to the new showroom, offering Ducati’s full model range, including the new Panigale V4, Multistrada family & new V2 models alongside the current Scrambler range.



A special presence for the official opening was the limited edition Panigale V4 Tricolore.

Motorsport TV presenter, Grace Webb, then took to the stage to interview British motorcycle racing legend Leon Haslam on the upcoming British Superbike season, and discuss the new 2025 Ducati model range, including the new V2 engine, with Fabrizio Cazzoli. Advertisement

Ducati North London offers the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, alongside associated aftermarket accessories, related apparel and the Ducati approved programme. Alongside existing models, they will also offer the newest Ducati to hit the market, Desmo450 MX , which made waves in the off-road circuit last season when Alessandro Lupino raced to victory in the MX1 Elite Class of the Italian Prestige Championship. MX order collection will open next month with the Desmo450 MX planned to hit the showroom in July.

This new site represents LIND’s first dedicated Ducati dealership as it continues to grow its presence in Hertfordshire’s premium vehicle market. It joins Ducati’s global sales network, which now includes over 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Russ Dacre, MBE, Chairman of LIND, said: “We’re immensely proud to partner with a brand such as Ducati that has an incredibly loyal following among motorcycle enthusiasts, and we welcome the opportunity to introduce these amazing bikes to new customers. We’re also very excited to showcase the new dealership, where we can represent this historic brand in an upper premium facility.

“Our collaboration with Ducati is a significant milestone, and we look forward to welcoming the passionate community of Ducatisti to their new home in North London.”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, said: “I’m thrilled about the expansion of Ducati’s dealer network with the opening of this new state-of-the-art dealership in Watford. Partnering with LIND is a natural choice for us; they are committed to the core pillars of Ducati – style, sophistication, and performance.

The new site is first class and is ready to welcome Ducati fans from across the area. As we continue to grow, especially in the adventure and off-road segments, we are excited to be working with LIND to bring race-winning quality to North London.”



