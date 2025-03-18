Triumph Teases New Enduro Model: Reveal On 25 March 2025

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the launch of its new Enduro models on its social media channels, YouTube, Facebook, X and Instagram.

The short film released by Triumph, features Triumph Racing Enduro team manager Paul Edmondson, Jonny Walker and Ivan Cervantes testing the new models, riding through a forest trail, but while the striking single headlight can be seen, most details of the new models are obscured by the trees.

Narrating the film, Paul Edmondson says: “When you’ve been working on something for so long, it becomes a part of you. Every decision, every test, every day, it’s all been about pushing the limits of what’s possible to make sure that these bikes have done exactly what we need them to do.”

Jonny Walker adds: “We push these bikes through everything, rocks, mud, steep climbs. It’s not just about speed, it’s about control and precision.” Ivan Cervantes comments: “We have tested everywhere. It’s built for real world riding, no matter where you take it.”

Triumph promises a full reveal at 12noon on 25 March 2025 (GMT, UK Time).

Anticipation for Triumph’s new Enduro model has been building since the announcement in September that the Triumph Racing Enduro Team, headed up by motorsport legend Paul Edmondson had signed Jonny Walker. Riding his TF 250, Walker has won multiple podium spots in the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, claiming a second-place finish overall.

Enduro fans can sign up on the Triumph website to be the first to hear details about the new model, and they have a few more days to wait for the full reveal on 25March 2025.