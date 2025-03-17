Rgnt Partners With Crooked Motorcycles

Clothing brand Vanguard has teamed up with electric motorcycle manufacturer RGNT and custom bike builders Crooked Motorcycles to create a one-of-a-kind electric vehicle (EV) custom motorcycle to be launched together with the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The custom bike, designed and built over the summer of 2024, will play a key role in promoting Vanguard’s upcoming collections. Crafted on the innovative RGNT Classic SE platform, the motorcycle showcases the exciting potential of electric vehicles in the world of custom bike design. The unique racer exemplifies the possibilities of EV customization and is set to become a standout feature in Vanguard’s advertising and promotional campaigns.

“We’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with several iconic brands in the past, but working with RGNT and Crooked Motorcycles takes us to a next level,” says Edwin, Head of Brand at Vanguard. “The future is now, and electric motorcycles are a big part of it. This project is a perfect blend of style and innovation.”

Dominikus from Crooked Motorcycles adds, "This is our second collaboration with RGNT, after the E-type, and we couldn't be more thrilled about the outcome. Working with Vanguard allowed us the creative freedom to build something we've always wanted: a 70's classic-inspired racer that perfectly fuses retro aesthetics with cutting-edge electric technology. We're excited to see the bike on the streets and in shops across Europe."

The custom EV motorcycle is not only a tribute to the design and engineering of the past, but also a testament to the future of motorcycles as Vanguard, RGNT, and Crooked Motorcycles continue to lead the way in blending sustainability with exceptional design.

