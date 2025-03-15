Alpinestars Presents Its Spring 2025 Contemporary Collection

Alpinestars’ Spring 2025 Collection redefines urban riding gear, blending its leading contemporary street style with airflow-focused designs, and comfortable comprehensive protection.

Contemporary Mo.ST.EQ. : Breaking traditional apparel conventions, this streetwear-inspired line reimagines protective motorcycle gear through over constructed designs, multi-pocket layouts, and hybrid materials, blending style with functionality with the Ignite Air and Revved WR Jackets.

Contemporary Tech Lifestyle: A fusion of motorsport heritage and modern streetwear, integrating technical craftsmanship, advanced ventilation, and innovative PLASMA protection – the Mogress Air and Molly Air Jackets, C-1 Air, Troop-Air Pro Jacket and Pants, and the Acteon and Actea Pants are designed to meet the needs of the new era of urban riders. Contemporary Classic Line: A modern interpretation of Alpinestars' heritage, merging vintage aesthetics with state-of-the-art materials and protective innovations for a timeless yet functional riding experience. The T-DYNO & Stella T-DYNO WR (water resistant) and Air Jackets represent a modern evolution of the Dyno Leather Jacket featuring progressive designs with a legacy.

