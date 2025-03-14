NEW from Oxford: CLAMP-DOWN Tie-Down Clamps

Oxford’s Tie-Down clamps provide a secure fixing point to anchor your motorcycle during transit and can be fitted with hand guards or lever guards in place.

Easy to fit, the anti-slip and anti-scratch design helps minimise the possibility of damage to your motorcycle’s handlebars and grips while it’s tied down and being transported.

OX848

RRP – £19.99

Key Features

• Universal fit

• Anti-slip and anti-scratch protective rubber liner

• Instant anchor point to attach tie-down straps/hooks

• Suitable for standard grips on standard 22mm handlebars

• Pack contains 2 durable nylon hinged clamps

• Tested in-house – our products are rigorously tested for both real-world usability and relevant product standards

