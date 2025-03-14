HEX Innovate Announces New ProUnlimited Extended Warranty for GS-911 Users

A Game-Changing Benefit for BMW Motorcyclists – More Confidence, More Coverage!

HEX Innovate, the creators of the industry-leading HEX GS-911 Diagnostics & Configuration Tool, is proud to announce an exciting new benefit for ProUnlimited subscribers – the ProUnlimited Extended Warranty.

This game-changing feature provides HEX GS-911 owners with additional peace of mind, ensuring that their device is protected against manufacturer faults or failures for as long as their ProUnlimited subscription is active.

What is the ProUnlimited Extended Warranty?

The HEX GS-911 was designed to be like having a BMW service engineer in your pocket, giving riders instant access to their motorcycle’s diagnostics and service functions. Now, with the ProUnlimited Extended Warranty, subscribers of the GS-911 ProUnlimited service can enjoy even greater confidence knowing that their HEX GS-911 is protected. Advertisement

How It Works:

✅ Extended warranty for all active ProUnlimited subscribers

✅ Just 3 months of continuous subscription before you’re eligible

✅ One hassle-free replacement per year for manufacturer faults

✅ Like-for-like swap to a brand-new device – the same GS-911 model you know and love

✅ Handled by our HEX Technical Support Team & instantly shipped from the HEX UK web shop or your local GS-911 distributor

The coverage applies only to manufacturer faults and does not cover accidental damage or consumable parts like SD cards.

How to Access This Service

Current GS-911 owners can upgrade to ProUnlimited directly via the HEX GS-911 App:

Open the GS-911 App on your phone or computer. Navigate to Setup>Device Activations Use the ‘Subscribe to ProUnlimited or ‘Manage my Subscription’ buttons, and start enjoying extended warranty coverage and exclusive features!

A New Level of Confidence for GS-911 Users

“This new warranty is a game-changer for GS-911 owners,” said Neil LePine, HEX Innovate Business Development Director. “We know our riders depend on their GS-911 to keep their BMW motorcycles in peak condition, and we want them to ride with absolute confidence. The ProUnlimited Extended Warranty is just another way HEX Innovate ensures that, whatever happens, BMW motorcyclists continue to get the incredible benefits from their GS-911.”

Sign Up Today!

BMW riders worldwide can now enjoy risk-free GS-911 ownership with ProUnlimited. Upgrade today via the HEX GS-911 App or visit www.HEXgs911.com for more details.

More miles, fewer worries – ProUnlimited keeps your GS-911 covered!