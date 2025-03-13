Husqvarna Mobility introduces new Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty

Enhancing customer confidence through free of charge four-year warranty.

Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to introduce its new Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty – a comprehensive and completely free four-year policy that covers selected street motorcycles.

All new 2023, 2024 and 2025 model year machines that are powered by the LC8c engine platform and retailed after 3rd February 2025 benefit from the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty. The models covered include the Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition, Svartpilen 801 and Vitpilen 801. All other Husqvarna machines benefit from the existing standard warranty – two years for single cylinder street models and 30 days for enduro and motocross.

The Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty applies worldwide, giving Husqvarna riders the chance to explore every corner of the globe with complete confidence. This new warranty is valid from the motorcycle’s take into use date and lasts up to a maximum of four years, regardless of how many owners the motorcycle has. Therefore, riders purchasing a used Husqvarna can take advantage of the same policy for an assured purchase.

To maintain the warranty for the full four years, the motorcycle must be serviced at an authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealership in line with its respective service schedule.

Gareth Edmunds – Head of UK Customer Service: “Offering a four-year warranty not only demonstrates our commitment to quality and reliability but also significantly boosts customer confidence. Our customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that we stand behind our products for the long term, ensuring their satisfaction and trust in our brand.”

Spela Kovacic – VP Global Customer Service: “Every Husqvarna motorcycle that leaves our factory comes with the promise of quality and excitement, for both new and existing customers. To offer extra protection against any-and-all eventualities, we have added the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty that will instil all customers with confidence ahead of purchasing any one of these four exceptional machines.”

For more details about the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty, please visit the warranty section of www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com or follow this link.

Disclaimer

Husqvarna Mobility GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty campaign for the Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition, Svartpilen 801, and Vitpilen 801 models. This includes the services offered and provided therein, as well as any requirements, etc., or to discontinue them without replacement. Before ordering or purchasing any of the products or models mentioned, please obtain information regarding the respective scope of the possible existence of a Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty as well as the respective requirements and services from any Husqvarna Mobility GmbH authorised dealer. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time. There will be no retroactive change to the Premium Manufacturer´s Warranty for motorcycles covered by and purchased during the promotion.