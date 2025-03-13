The all-new AERON from SHARK – From Track DNA to Road Thrill

SHARK, a brand known to consistently push boundaries of innovation and performance, has today launched the AERON.

Inspired by the track-focussed and pioneering AERON GP, the AERON features the same next-generation safety, aerodynamics and comfort but with road riders in mind.

Built with a Carbon On View and Aramid (COVA) shell, the AERON delivers outstanding shock absorption with an ultra-lightweight construction. Using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), its aerodynamic design has been meticulously engineered to reduce drag and turbulence, while the double-density expanded polyurethane (EPU) chin guard lowers the helmet’s position behind the bubble for enhanced stability and air penetration. Optimised ventilation provides maximum airflow – with five air inlets and seven air extractors – to keep riders cool and minimise turbulence at higher speeds.

The AERON benefits from the same high-definition Optical Class 1 visor with anti-scratch and anti-fog coating as the AERON GP, allowing riders to completely concentrate on the road – or track – ahead. SHARK’s four anchor points offer an additional level of security and a Quick Release Visor System means the tear-off equipped visor can be swapped out quickly and efficiently for the dark visor included in the box.

Comfort is key and the AERON’s tailored fit is achieved with SHARK’s ‘Best Fit’ technology, the result of a campaign of advanced 3D head scans to create a second-skin style fit. The 3D Morpho cheek pads offer a personalised fit and the Easy Fit System accommodates glasses comfortably. The ear pads are removable – helpful for temperature regulation and personal preference on fit and for seamless integration of the SENA for SHARK communication system. Advertisement

The Alveotech® antimicrobial interior fabric helps with cleanliness and freshness between rides for those riders who don’t want to wash the removal lining. In the event of an accident, SHARK’s Emergency Quick Release System allows for easy removal of the pads.

The AERON is available in a range of designs including FAWN, EDGY (Blue and Red), Carbon Skin (Blank, Copper, and Pink), and Dark Shadow. Available in sizes from XS to 2XL, the AERON is priced from £679.99.

Meanwhile, you can purchase Shark Aeron GP Carbon carbon gloss black – Motorcycle Helmet (M) from Amazon by clicking our affiliate link*:

For more information or to find the nearest authorised SHARK dealer, please visit www.nevis.uk.com.

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.