Knox Handroid Mk5 Limited Edition

2025 marks 15 years of Knox’s Iconic Handroid glove.
March 12, 2025

2025 marks 15 years of Knox's Iconic Handroid glove.

To celebrate, Knox has created a limited-edition model limited to 400 pairs worldwide.

Maintaining the excellent structure of the Handroid MK5, the Knox design team was given artistic license to incorporate new design features, finishes and parts.

The new Limited-Edition model features a new classic black and white colourway, with a unique tonal white print on the white leather, next generation transparent BOA® dial with white stainless steel lacing, flecked design on plastics and a unique numbered print on the main pull tab.

Handroid MK5 limited edition model is available in S-3XL.

Frank Duggan
