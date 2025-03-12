‘Back To The Future’ with an electric motorbike believed to be the oldest in Britain – some 83 years old.

Built in 1922 as a petrol bike & converted in 1942 to electricity – for sale with iconic auctioneers at Shuttleworth Sunday 4th May.

This remarkable 103-year-old motorbike survivor was originally built as a 1922 Douglas 2 ¾ and then converted by a Mr Pidcock of Peterborough in 1942 into an electric bike, as petrol was difficult to get during WWII. Now, for sale with Iconic Auctioneers as possibly Britain’s oldest electric bike for an estimate of £5,000 – £6,000.

It has had some publicity before, being featured in the June 1942 Motor Cycling magazine. It is believed to be one of the first electric bikes to be road registered.

The bike is capable of 18 mph and the charge could last all day. The bike’s electric economy was worked out at the time as “9 miles per penny.”

Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers says: “The bike is just as it was back in 1942. And as been with the same owner for last 15 years. Perfect for a museum. It is a great piece of motorcycle history.”

Based on a 1922 Douglas 2 3/4 machine but fitted with 3 x 6v batteries. It was converted during WWII when fuel was rationed. Built by a Mr Pidcock from Peterborough it featured in June 1942 Motor Cycling magazine with a copy included in the sale. Mr Pidcock claimed a when fully charged and was capable of a day’s running. The 3-speed, linked to the 3 batteries, position 1 is 6v, position 2 is 12v and position 3 is 18v.

Presented in what appears to be mostly original condition. Unused for a few years so will need new batteries and a recommission. It comes to sale as a fantastic piece of motorcycling history, UK-registered on a current V5C and supplied with a history file containing old RF60 ‘buff’ logbook, numerous letters from period, copy of Motor Cycling magazine, wiring diagram and some Douglas correspondence.

This bike is part of the Iconic Spring Shuttleworth Sale on the 4th May at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP. It can be viewed online along with all the other Motorcycles in this sale at www.iconicauctioneers.com , whilst in person viewing at the venue is available on Saturday 3rd May.

