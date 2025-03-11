Akrapovič Announces Exciting Partnership with ARCH Motorcycle

ARCH Motorcycle was founded in 2011 by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger to challenge the perception of what an American motorcycle can be. Every machine is an individual expression of its owner’s tastes and needs. Each one is built with an obsession for innovative design, engineering excellence, and dedication to the rider – attributes that ARCH shares with Akrapovič , making this partnership an ideal fit.

All the new exhaust systems have been developed and designed in close cooperation between Akrapovič and ARCH Motorcycle engineers, with every exhaust tailor made for its respective ARCH model. The system for the ARCH KRGT-1 will be the first collaboration between the two companies, with more new models – both motorcycles and exhaust systems – to follow.

Gard Hollinger, ARCH’s co-founder:

“We feel honored and privileged to have a company of Akrapovič ’s caliber supplying both their expertise and unparalleled products to ARCH. It has been a great pleasure to work with their knowledgeable team and to see first-hand how passion runs through their entire organization. This feels like ‘home,’ and we look forward to what the future has in store.”

Davorin Dobočnik, Akrapovič CEO:

“It is great that ARCH Motorcycle will be equipping its bespoke machines with our exhaust systems. This is a partnership that transcends business – it is the story of two passionate companies with an incredible history of innovation, working together with the common goal of inspiring users. This feels like a natural collaboration, and it is great to be part of a journey where two unique companies that share a passion in the motorcycle industry have aligned to create a partnership that feels like a natural fit for all involved.”