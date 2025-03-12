Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days Return For 2025

With spring finally feeling like it has sprung, Kawasaki UK is excited to announce the return of the Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days.

These ever-popular events offer motorcyclists across the UK the opportunity to ride the latest 2025 models.

Running at official Kawasaki dealers the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, the Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days are the perfect chance for riders looking to try the latest new metal.

Each event is run by partner Focused Events, and attendees will have the opportunity to ride the 2025 Kawasaki range, including the all-new Z900, Ninja 1100SX SE and Versys 1100 SE as well as other popular machines such as the range of 500cc machines, Ninja ZX-6R and ZX-10R, and supercharged H2 SX SE and Z H2. The full list of bikes available to demo at each event are:

Z500 Performance

Ninja 500 SE Performance

Eliminator 500

Ninja 650

Ninja ZX-4RR

Ninja ZX-6R

Vulcan S

Z900

Z900 Performance

Ninja 1100SX

Ninja 1100SX SE Tourer

Versys 1100 SE

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja H2 SX SE

Z H2 SE

The current confirmed dates are listed below with more to be added over the coming weeks, ensuring riders will not have to travel far to try the latest Kawasaki machines.

Saturday 5th April – Greenham

Saturday 12th April – M&P

Saturday 26th April – Hyside

Saturday 3rd May – Millenium

Saturday & Sunday 10th & 11th May – Bolton

Saturday 17th May – Cobb & Jagger

Saturday 24th May – Coleraine

Saturday 31st May – Wigan

Friday 13th June – A&D

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK

“With the Spring weather upon us, biking is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, so now is a great time to book a demo ride on the Kawasaki you are interested in for 2025. With a huge number of events planned and a fantastic range of models for you to try, customers really are spoilt for choice. We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible exploring the fantastic range of bikes we have to offer in 2025.”

